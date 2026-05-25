Ghana: TUC Ghana Hails Court Ruling On Right to Strike

The Trades Union Congress (Ghana) has hailed what it says is a landmark Advisory Opinion by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) affirming that the right to strike is protected under international labour law.

Last Thursday ruling of the ICJ concluded that workers and their organisations were entitled to strike action under the Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organise Convention, 1948 (ILO Convention No. 87).

The TUC Ghana in a statement issued in Accra and signed by its General Secretary, Joshua Ansah , described the decision as a historic victory for workers globally, stressing that it confirms the right to strike is not a discretionary privilege but a fundamental labour right.

The union said the ruling strengthens long-standing advocacy by the global labour movement and reinforces the role of collective bargaining, freedom of association, and industrial action in promoting democracy, social justice, and decent work.

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"The decision marks a defining moment in the history of international labour rights and affirms that workers' voices and collective action remain essential in advancing fairness and equality in the workplace," it said.

The TUC commended the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and its legal team for their role in the case, praising their "principled, courageous, and powerful defence" of workers' rights before the court.

It also highlighted the contribution of Mr Paapa Danquah, Director of Legal Affairs of the ITUC and former legal director of the TUC Ghana, who led the legal team in presenting the case.

The union said the ruling reinforces its commitment to defending trade union rights in Ghana and internationally, and pledged to continue advocating for social and economic justice for workers.

The ICJ advisory opinion was issued in response to a request from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Governing Body, which sought clarification on whether the right to strike is protected under Convention No. 87 amid long-standing disagreements among member states and stakeholders.

The court, by a majority decision, affirmed that the right to strike is indeed protected under the convention.