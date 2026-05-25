Ghana Secures Major Reparations Commitment From France

The government has welcomed France's decision to work with Ghana on reparatory justice for the transatlantic enslavement of Africans, describing it as a significant moment in the international pursuit of justice for descendants of enslaved Africans.

According to the government, the decision by France marked major breakthrough in the global campaign for historical justice and accountability.

President Emmanuel Macron made the declaration during an event marking the 25th anniversary of France's law recognising slavery as a crime against humanity.

The announcement comes barely two months after the United Nations General Assembly adopted the historic Ghana-led resolution recognising the transatlantic enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity.

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In a strongly worded statement issued in Accra yesterday, the Government of Ghana welcomed France's decision and described it as a significant moment in the international pursuit of justice for descendants of enslaved Africans.

President John Dramani Mahama commended President Macron for what he termed "honest, open, conciliatory and exemplary leadership" on one of the most consequential issues confronting the global African community.

The Government said Ghana was ready to work closely with France on a broad reparatory justice agenda, including formal apologies, guarantees of non-repetition, return of looted artefacts, healing initiatives, compensation and the repeal of slavery-era laws.

The statement also welcomed France's intention to repeal the notorious colonial-era slavery statutes known as the "Code Noir," which regulated slavery within the French colonial empire.

According to the Government, President Macron's acknowledgement that the laws were incompatible with modern democratic values represented an important act of historical reckoning.

"Honest reckoning is the necessary foundation for everything that follows. We welcome France's willingness to begin that work," the statement stressed.

The development is expected to significantly strengthen Ghana's growing international leadership role on reparatory justice under President Mahama, who currently serves as the African Union Champion on Reparatory Justice.

On March 25, 2026, the United Nations General Assembly adopted, by 123 votes, the landmark Ghana-led resolution calling on member states to engage constructively on reparatory justice and recognising the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity.

The resolution has since generated renewed global debate on slavery, colonialism and the enduring socio-economic consequences of historical injustices against people of African descent.

As part of efforts to sustain the momentum, Ghana will host the "Next Steps" High-Level Conference on Reparatory Justice in Accra from June 17 to 19, 2026.

The summit is expected to bring together Heads of State, ministers, scholars, legal experts and civil society organisations from Africa, the Caribbean, Europe and the Americas to discuss practical frameworks for acknowledgement, healing and redress.

President Macron has accepted President Mahama's invitation to address the conference, while an expanded French delegation is also expected to participate at a high level.

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The Government said the conference would seek to move the reparatory justice conversation beyond symbolism towards concrete partnerships, institutional cooperation and sustained international engagement.

"It is to carry that conversation forward from recognition toward shared understanding, partnership and concrete action that Ghana is hosting the Next Steps Summit on Reparations," the statement noted.

The Government further reaffirmed Ghana's readiness to engage all countries, institutions and partners willing to pursue reparatory justice in good faith.

Analysts say France's decision to engage Ghana on the issue could mark a turning point in global discussions on reparations and increase pressure on other former colonial powers to confront their historical involvement in slavery and colonial exploitation.