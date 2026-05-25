Ghana: Maintain New Buses or Risk Failure - Veep Tells Mmt Management

The Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has called on management and staff of the Metro Mass Transit (MMT) to prioritise proper maintenance of the newly commissioned fleet of buses, stressing that efficiency in public transport depends largely on discipline, accountability, and the elimination of waste and operational leakages.

She emphasised that the sustainability of the new transport investment would depend not only on deployment but also on a strict maintenance culture, professional management, and the transparent use of resources.

According to her, the public deserves a transport system that is reliable, safe, and respectful, which can only be achieved when operators maintain high standards of service and accountability.

The Vice President made these remarks during the inauguration of 100 new Isuzu buses for MMT on Friday, aimed at improving public transportation across the country and easing pressure on commuters.

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The new fleet is expected to boost carrying capacity, expand coverage to more communities, and provide a more dignified travel experience for passengers.

She noted that efficient public transport played a critical role in national development by facilitating the movement of people, goods, and services.

She added that improving transport systems would reduce reliance on unsafe and expensive transport options while contributing to economic growth and productivity.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang further indicated that future procurement of buses should incorporate higher local content to create opportunities for Ghanaian engineers, technicians, and manufacturers, thereby strengthening the local automotive and assembly industry and generating employment.

She urged management to ensure efficient scheduling, professional conduct among drivers, and strict maintenance routines for the fleet. She added that all operational requirements for the buses, including registration, insurance, inspection, and branding, had been completed ahead of deployment.

The Vice President commended the leadership of Metro Mass Transit for its preparedness, noting that the initiative aligned with the government's broader reset agenda to improve infrastructure, create jobs, and stimulate economic activity.

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She further stated that the buses would support night operations, shift workers, and late-night economic activities in urban areas, with safety as a key priority, and stressed that service delivery must be guided by demand data and public feedback.

She called on staff to serve the public with courtesy, efficiency, and professionalism, noting that an effective transport system enhances dignity and supports national development goals.

The Vice President also directed management to strengthen routine maintenance schedules, tighten supervision at depots, and ensure proper management of spare parts and servicing systems to prevent breakdown

She warned that public funds must be safeguarded through accountability and stressed that maintaining the buses in good condition is essential to ensuring long-term reliability and efficiency.

She said discipline and professionalism remained critical to sustaining public trust and achieving operational efficiency in the transport sector nationwide.