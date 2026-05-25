Ghana: This Must Be Our Last IMF Bailout - President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama over the weekend took his Resetting Ghana Tour to the Savannah Region, where he expressed the hope that it would be the last time Ghana would seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He stated that the country must be able to manage its affairs prudently to avoid repeatedly going "cap in hand" to seek external financial assistance.

The President made these remarks at a town hall meeting in Bole on Saturday as part of his two-day tour of the region.

According to him, Ghana's economy is currently expanding at a fast rate, and efforts must be made to sustain the momentum following the conclusion of a three-year Extended Credit Facility programme with the IMF.

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In that regard, President Mahama said his administration was implementing the necessary economic reforms to consolidate the gains made since he assumed office in 2025.

As part of the tour, the President cut the sod for the construction of the Bole College of Education and a 24-hour economy market in Bole.

The college, with a projected capacity of 1,500 students, is expected to improve access to teacher training and higher education in the region.

He described the project as a long-awaited dream, noting that it had been conceived during his time as Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi.

President Mahama also announced plans to establish a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Centre of Excellence in Sawla to boost technical education in the area.

He explained that the facility would provide opportunities for young people to acquire employable skills and transition into the world of work.

In addition, he cut the sod for the construction of the Busunu Girls' Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Senior High School and revealed plans to establish a science and technology university in the region.

He indicated that the government intended to scale up technical and vocational education by prioritising the construction of more TVET institutions instead of conventional senior high schools, to better align education with job market demands.

On healthcare, the President said the ageing Bole District Hospital, built in the 1970s, would be replaced with a modern 150-bed facility to meet the growing health needs of the people.

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He also inspected ongoing works at the Damango District Hospital, which is being upgraded into a regional hospital to serve as the main referral facility for the Savannah Region.

Additionally, President Mahama inaugurated an ICT centre at Damango and inspected road projects, including the Sawla-Wa and Bole-Tinga roads.