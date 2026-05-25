Ghana: World Corporate Golf Challenge Ghana Officially Launches 2026 Season

The World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) Ghana has officially launched its 2026 tournament season in Accra, with the highly anticipated national final scheduled for July 10, at the Achimota Golf Club.

Globally recognised as the ultimate intersection of business and sport, the WCGC provides top executives, business owners, and decision-makers across sectors--including banking, telecommunications, energy, and technology--with a unique platform to connect, collaborate, and compete on the golf course.

Speaking at the launch on Friday, the Executive Partner of WCGC Ghana, Ms Catherine Fabbi, disclosed that the winning corporate team from the national finals will earn an all-expenses-paid opportunity to represent Ghana at the prestigious WCGC World Finals in Beijing, China.

The international event will see Ghana's finest corporate golfers compete against champions from more than 30 countries, offering exceptional global exposure and networking opportunities.

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Beyond elite corporate engagement, Ms Fabbi noted that the 2026 WCGC Ghana season was also focused on inclusivity and sports development.

She reaffirmed WCGC Ghana's commitment to increasing female participation in corporate golf, as she also serves as the National Ladies Coordinator for the Ghana Golf Association (GGA).

"Golf is far more than a recreational pastime; it is a high-yield strategic asset. Over an 18-hole round, conversations flow naturally, long-term relationships are forged, and major business deals are conceptualised," she stated.

She announced that registration for the tournament had officially opened, urging businesses to register their executive two-man teams early to secure participation slots.

Representatives from sponsoring organisations, including Mary Okechuku Landers of Landers Oil and Gas Limited and Michelle Kwame of Levotude Advisory, highlighted the importance of golf as a powerful tool for networking and relationship building.

Both firms noted that the tournament presents a valuable platform to enhance brand visibility while creating new business opportunities.

The launch was attended by executives of Achimota Golf Club, golfers from various clubs, corporate partners, and stakeholders within Ghana's golfing community.

Companies supporting the event include Boab Engineering Services Limited (BESL), Landers Oil and Gas, Raju Ghana Limited, Black Star Group, Office Bureau, The GC Brand by Ghandour Cosmetics Limited, Balfour Beatty, Levotude Limited, and Micasso Tiles.