Nigeria: Niger ADC Endorses Atiku for 2027 Presidential Election

25 May 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Famrah Bagudu

Niger ADC says Atiku's endorsement was based on his "distinguished record of public service," his role in defending democracy, and what it described as his broad national acceptance

The Niger State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has endorsed former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as its preferred presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

The endorsement was contained in a resolution issued after a meeting involving the State Working Committee, State Executive Committee, local government chairmen from the 25 councils in the state, and ward chairmen across the state.

The resolution, dated 25 May and signed by the state chairman of the party, Abdulhamid El-Waziri, described the decision as "unanimous, unreserved and enthusiastic."

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According to the party, the endorsement followed what it called "extensive and inclusive statewide consultations" aimed at assessing the capacities, records, and national appeal of aspirants seeking the ADC presidential ticket.

The party said Atiku's endorsement was based on his "distinguished record of public service," his role in defending democracy, and what it described as his broad national acceptance.

The ADC noted that the former vice president, who served between 1999 and 2007, championed economic reforms, privatisation policies, and institutional restructuring during his tenure in office.

It further described him as "a courageous defender of constitutional democracy" who consistently stood against authoritarian tendencies in Nigeria's political history.

"The nation is in dire need of experienced leadership capable of addressing worsening economic hardship, insecurity, unemployment, infrastructural decay, and declining public trust in governance," the resolution stated.

The party also said Atiku possessed the "governance experience, economic vision and national stature" required to reposition the country.

Speaking on the North-central region, the ADC leadership in Niger State said the former vice president has maintained longstanding ties with communities in the zone and understands the developmental needs of the region.

"Niger State occupies a strategic position in Nigeria's electoral arithmetic, and we are confident that under Atiku Abubakar's leadership, the state and the North-central zone will receive the attention and investment they deserve," the statement added.

The chapter further directed all delegates from the state expected to participate in the ADC presidential primary scheduled for Monday and Tuesday to vote in favour of Atiku.

Reaffirming its commitment to the party, the ADC pledged to mobilise its structures and members across the state to secure victory for the party in the 2027 elections.

The party also called on other state chapters of the ADC to rally behind the former vice president, describing him as "the most credible, capable and electable candidate" within the opposition ranks.

"Nigeria must be rescued, and the ADC is the vehicle; Atiku Abubakar is the driver," the resolution concluded.

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