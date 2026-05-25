Nigeria: VP Shettima Arrives in Cotonou for Benin Republic President's Inauguration

25 May 2026
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
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Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Cotonou, the Benin Republic capital, ahead of the inauguration of Romuald Wadagni as the President of the Republic of Benin.

Senator Shettima who is attending the inauguration as a special guest is representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the event billed to take place at the Presidential Palace in Cotonou on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

On arrival at the Cardinal Bernadin Gantin International Airport, he was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin, S.E.M Olushegun Adjadi Bakari; Ambassador-designate of Nigeria to the Republic of Benin, Amb. Mopelola Adeola-Ibrahim; Minister I Embassy of Nigeria in Cotonou, Amb. Bukar Kalambe, and Head of Chancery, Embassy of Nigeria in Cotonou, Emmanuel Nwosa.

The Vice President was also briefed on the inauguration's intinery by Amb. Bakari and other diplomats.

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VP Shettima lauded the harmonious relationship that has existed over the years between Nigeria and Benin Republic, saying it was only natural that both countries should continue to deepen their cultural, diplomatic and socio-economic ties.

The Vice President, who is accompanied by senior aides and top government functionaries, will return to Nigeria after his engagement in the country.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

23rd May, 2026

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