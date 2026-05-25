Nigeria: President Tinubu Polls 11 Million Votes in APC Presidential Primaries, Promises to Consolidate Economic Reforms

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President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Sunday, emerged the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a total of 10,999,162 votes after the nationwide collation of results, promising to consolidate economic reforms, secure progress, and strengthen the foundation of a modern Nigeria in the second term.

He spoke after receiving from the APC chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, the certificate of return and the party's symbolic flag as the torchbearer in the upcoming election.

Addressing the party faithful at the International Conference Centre, President Tinubu announced his acceptance of the presidential nomination, with humility and gratitude to the members.

"In accepting this nomination, I renew my commitment to serve our nation with even greater determination.

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"With another four years of disciplined focus and national cooperation, we will firmly place Nigeria on an irreversible path of economic expansion, industrialisation, energy security, infrastructure development, food sufficiency, and democratic consolidation," President Tinubu said.

The Chairman of the APC Presidential Election Committee, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, announced the result of the presidential primary in the hall, with National Assembly members, serving and former state governors, ministers and presidential aides, party stalwarts, members of the National Working Committee, and the National Executive in attendance.

Stanley Osifo, the second presidential aspirant, had 16, 503 votes.

Anyim said the Presidential primaries followed the laid-down procedures of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Electoral laws, and the APC constitution, with voting taking place in 36 states and the Federal Capital, 774 local councils, and 8,809 wards on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

He said the votes were collated and counted in Abuja by collation officers, mostly governors from various states.

According to him, 12,643,316 party members were registered, 11,069,746 were accredited, and 11,015,665 voted in the presidential primary elections.

He said the process was fair and that the agents of both aspirants were allowed to challenge the results and seek redress where necessary.

President Tinubu thanked governors, members of the National Assembly, the presidential primary elections committee, the APC National Executive Council, the National Working Committee and party members for giving him another opportunity to fly the party's flag in next year's election.

President Tinubu said his administration has achieved a lot in the last three years and urged party members to take pride in and showcase the party's achievements since 2015, especially in the last three years.

"Our economy has undergone significant structural reform, supported by new tax laws and fiscal policies that have boosted revenue collection for the federation.

"We promised to remove the financial barriers to higher education for our youth. Today, we have established the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, with over N282 billion disbursed and over 1.5 million beneficiaries.

"We promised an improved power supply and an end to estimated billing. In the past three years, we have closed the metering gap by supplying 2.5 million meters via the Presidential Metering Initiative. We have established a N4 trillion bond programme to settle verified legacy debts owed to GENCOs and GASCOs. Under our administration, power generation sometimes peaked at 6000MW, 50 per cent higher than we had inherited. Our strategy is focused on redesigning the power sector into a bankable, investable, and capable sector that delivers power to homes and industries.

"We moved away from wasteful fuel subsidies, unstable exchange rates, and weak infrastructure. Today, we are witnessing a turnaround: the naira is strengthening, foreign reserves are rising, and our economic outlook is positive despite the inflationary disruption caused by the war in Iran and the geopolitical crisis in the Middle East.

"We have strengthened macroeconomic stability through improved revenue performance, financial management, and better fiscal coordination," the President stated.

President Tinubu noted that the administration prioritised infrastructure across transportation, power, digital connectivity, housing, and irrigation as engines for inclusive growth.

"We are building concrete, durable roads and superhighways along the coast and on the Sokoto-Badagry route that will last for over 100 years. We are improving our airports and seaports after decades of neglect. We have reformed the oil and gas sector and are attracting billions of dollars in fresh investment in a sector that was almost comatose."

The President also acknowledged the security challenges still confronting parts of the country.

"I assure you that I take seriously the responsibility to safeguard the lives and property of every Nigerian.

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We will not rest until we restore peace and stability to every corner of our country."

The President spoke philosophically on his second-term agenda and the politics of the opposition.

"Our mission remains clear: To build a Nigeria where every life, including property, is secure, where enterprise thrives, where workers earn with dignity, where young people find opportunity, and where farmers prosper. And where every Nigerian, regardless of background, can dream big and succeed.

"To those who may disagree with us politically, we extend a hand of partnership in nation-building. To those who differ with our philosophy, we offer dialogue and engagement, confident that the sincerity of our purpose and the results of our work will speak for themselves.

"Democracy is sustained not by uniformity, but by diversity, by a shared belief in the nation and the blending of ideas".

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

May 24, 2026