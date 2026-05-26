Burkina Faso: Former NORCAP Expert New Head of Burkina Faso National Met Agency

13 February 2026
Norwegian Refugee Council (Oslo)

The Burkina Faso National Meteorological Agency (ANAM) has appointed former NORCAP expert Dr. Mariam Tidiga as its first female General Director, marking a significant step towards gender inclusivity in climate leadership.

Mariam joined NORCAP in 2023 through the Climate Action Accelerator Programme. Under the guidance of her NORCAP mentor, Emmanuel Poan, she successfully validated and operationalised the Weather Research and Forecasting (WRF) model, adapting it to Burkina Faso's unique climate conditions.

The team's collective efforts significantly strengthened ANAM's technical capacity for climate services, improving forecast accuracy and making climate predictions more reliable and actionable for agriculture, disaster risk reduction, and water resource management. "These improvements have helped decision-makers and communities make better-informed choices, enhancing resilience to climate risks," says Mariam.

Mariam's application to NORCAP's Climate Action Accelerator Programme stood out among the many applicants.

Read the original article on Norwegian Refugee Council.

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