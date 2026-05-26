Liberia: Chief Justice Warns Court Workers Against Corruption and Abuse

Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay has warned judges and court personnel across Liberia against engaging in extortion and using the judiciary as a means of personal enrichment, stressing that the courts exist to deliver justice and promote peace, not to generate wealth for judicial officials.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony for a modern magisterial court in Tappita City, Nimba County, on May 22, 2026, Chief Justice Gbeisaye cautioned judicial workers to avoid any form of corruption or illegal collection of money from citizens seeking justice.

"The court is not a business place, and under our order, we the judges cannot be millionaires, so don't extort money from anyone or allow any of your staff to extort money from people," he warned.

The Liberian Chief Justice emphasized that the judiciary can only be considered modern if those working within it demonstrate professionalism, integrity, and proper conduct.

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"A court will be modern only when the attitudes of the staff inside the court are modern," he stated.

According to him, the purpose of the judiciary is to maintain peace and provide justice in society, noting that peace and justice are necessary conditions for national development and investment.

"The court is for building peace and providing justice because once there is peace, there will also be development. Nobody will invest anywhere where there is no peace or justice," he said.

Justice Gbeisaye explained that courts exist because human societies inevitably face disputes and crimes ranging from debt conflicts to rape and other criminal offenses.

"The court is developed for mankind because once people are living together, there will be confusion, fighting, rape cases, debt issues, and other big and small crimes," he noted.

He further stressed that judges and court staff are already compensated through government salaries and should not exploit citizens for personal gain.

"All of you are on salary, and you can use the salary to help and support your family. But if you think it is small, do business or engage in farming to make more money," he advised.

The Chief Justice reiterated that any judicial official found collecting unauthorized money from litigants or court users would face dismissal.

"Any judge who collects money from people that is not in the law will be fired," he declared.

He also clarified that court messengers and clerks should not demand extra payments for duties already covered under their employment responsibilities.

"The messenger is on salary, so whatever is given to a messenger to go for someone is for transportation, not salary. The clerk, too, is on salary to type writs, so he cannot be paid for that," he added.

Justice Gbeisaye urged judicial workers to treat citizens appearing before the courts with dignity and professionalism.

"Treat those coming to the court with humanity by talking to them intelligently," he said.

He also called on citizens to take ownership of the new judicial facilities by protecting and respecting them.

The Chief Justice warned against lawless behavior capable of damaging public infrastructure, noting that in some societies, angry citizens have destroyed courts and other public facilities during unrest.

The groundbreaking ceremony formed part of the Judiciary's broader Judicial Strategic Planning Program, which seeks to construct modern magisterial courts and judicial complexes across Liberia.

Justice Gbeisaye disclosed that his administration has already modernized several judicial buildings in Grand Bassa and Grand Gedeh counties and is now overseeing the construction of two magisterial courts in Nimba County--one in Tappita and another in Gbi and Dorlu.

"Under my leadership, we have modernized several judicial buildings in Grand Bassa and Grand Gedeh and are now embarking on the construction of two magisterial courts in Nimba, one in Tappita and the other in Gbi and Dorlu," he said.

He further revealed plans for the establishment of a Labour Court in Nimba County, noting that the initiative has already been approved and a judge appointed. He added that a Probate Court for the county is also under consideration.

The Chief Justice placed the cost of the Tappita magisterial court project at approximately US$150,000 and said it is expected to be completed within six months.

According to him, the project was originally intended for Ganta City, but Tappita's strategic importance and longstanding calls for a modern court facility influenced the final decision.

He explained that Tappita serves as a key link connecting Grand Bassa, Rivercess, Grand Gedeh, and other parts of Nimba County.

The event brought together several judicial actors and government officials, including Resident Judge Pepe Suah, Criminal Court "E" Resident Judge Serena Garlawolo, Nimba County Attorney John D. Miah, Nimba County Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono, Chief Land Administrator Eddie Beangar, and Representative Dorwoan T. Gleekia, among others.

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Citizens reportedly celebrated the ceremony, praising both the Judiciary and for supporting the construction of modern judicial infrastructure in the region.

Many residents and local leaders continue to advocate for the establishment of an additional circuit court in Lower Nimba to ease congestion at the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court, currently the county's only high court.

Representative Gleekia said efforts remain ongoing to push for legislation creating a higher court in Tappita to reduce case backlogs and lessen the burden on citizens seeking judicial services.

Meanwhile, on May 23, 2026, the Judiciary also broke ground for another magisterial court building in Camp One, Gbi and Dorlu Administrative District, marking the district's first judiciary infrastructure project.

Residents of Gbi and Dorlu praised President Boakai for what they described as his administration's commitment to judicial decentralization and national development.

Resident Judge Pepe Suah presided over the groundbreaking ceremony on behalf of Chief Justice Gbeisaye, who was scheduled to attend another judicial project event in Bong County.