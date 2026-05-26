Liberia: JFK Nursing Director Clarifies Ebola Preparedness Training Was Precautionary

Mrs. Joana D. Joekai, Director of Nursing Services at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center, has clarified that recent educational sessions conducted for nurses at the hospital were strictly precautionary and aimed at strengthening preparedness against highly infectious diseases, including Ebola Virus Disease, and not an indication of any confirmed Ebola case in Liberia.

In a formal statement issued from the JFK Medical Center, Mrs. Joekai explained that the initiative was launched as part of her professional and ethical responsibility overseeing the E.S. Grant Memorial and Maternity Hospitals.

The clarification follows a recent media interview in which Madam Paula Bedell reportedly raised concerns about suspected Ebola cases in Liberia and claimed that the information had been disclosed during an in-service meeting at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center.

However, Mrs. Joana D. Joekai emphasized that the sessions conducted at JFK were strictly precautionary awareness and preparedness engagements focused on infection prevention and control measures, and did not involve any confirmation or disclosure of Ebola cases in Liberia.

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According to her, the awareness and education sessions were intended to ensure that nurses remain fully informed, vigilant, and prepared to respond safely and professionally in the event of any infectious disease outbreak.

"In keeping with my responsibility and ethical obligation as Director of Nursing Services overseeing the ES Grant Memorial and Maternity Hospitals of the John F. Kennedy Medical Center, I initiated a proactive education and awareness process for nurses aimed at strengthening preparedness and ensuring a safe working environment for both healthcare workers and patients in the event of any highly infectious disease outbreak including Ebola Virus Disease," Mrs. Joekai stated.

She noted that the precautionary exercise was informed by Liberia's past experience during the Ebola crisis and recent public health alerts issued by the Ministry of Health regarding a reported outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Based on Liberia's past experience with Ebola and the recent alert issued by the Ministry of Health regarding the reported outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), it was important to ensure that our nurses remain informed, vigilant and fully aware of the already established safety protocols and infection prevention measures," she explained.

According to Mrs. Joekai, the training sessions focused heavily on infection prevention and control procedures designed to protect both patients and healthcare workers in case of an outbreak.

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"The education focused on patient triaging procedures, specialized barrier protections such as impermeable gowns, double gloves, face shields and the proper use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which remains critical in preventing and controlling infectious disease outbreaks," she added.

The JFK Nursing Director stressed that no statement was ever made during the educational sessions suggesting the existence of a confirmed Ebola case in Liberia.

"It is important to clearly state that at no point during these educational engagements did I, or any member of my team, disclose or suggest that Liberia has any confirmed Ebola case," Mrs. Joekai clarified.

She emphasized that declarations concerning confirmed infectious disease outbreaks remain solely within the authority of the Ministry of Health.

"Such declarations are solely within the mandate and authority of the Ministry of Health. Our efforts were strictly precautionary and intended to better prepare and position our nurses and hospitals in response to regional public health developments," she noted.

Mrs. Joekai reaffirmed the institution's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of patient care, professionalism, public health preparedness, and workplace safety at the JFK Medical Center.

"We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of patient care, safety, professionalism, and public health preparedness at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center," she concluded.