Nigeria: Sallah - Travellers Stranded As Heavy Gridlock Closes Abuja-Kaduna Road

Travellers have been stranded in heavy traffic gridlock along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, with hundreds of motorists stuck for hours.

According to eyewitness accounts, the congestion was heavily concentrated between Jere and Katari, forcing motorists to sleep on the road since Sunday.

The situation has brought vehicular movement to a halt for those heading to Kaduna or travelling to Abuja, compelling many travellers to take the Jere-Kachia route instead.

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Speaking with our correspondent on the telephone, one of the stranded motorists, Adams Gambo, said the situation was unbearable and raised concerns over the survival of livestock and perishable goods trapped in trucks.

"It was a terrible situation. I was trapped in the gridlock since Sunday night and I slept here and continued today as everywhere is blocked. My worry is that many animals inside trucks may not survive. Also, perishable goods will be spoiled as well," he said.

A passenger, Attah Gabriel, who left Kaduna on Sunday evening and was also trapped, described the experience as distressing.

"No food to eat here, it is not a good experience. The contractor handling this Abuja-Kaduna road should complete this project for travellers to have relief," he said.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the gridlock was caused by ongoing road construction combined with heavy Sallah travel as residents moved ahead of the festive period.

Efforts to speak with Federal Road Safety Corps officials at the scene were unsuccessful as of press time.