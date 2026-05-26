Nigeria: ASUU Warns Govt Over Non-Implementation of 2025 Agreement

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Jos chapter, has warned that Nigerian public universities may be heading toward another industrial crisis over the federal government's alleged failure to fully implement the 2025 FGN-ASUU Agreement.

The branch chairman, Prof. Joseph Molwus, issued the warning on Monday while addressing a press conference, saying the union remained dissatisfied with the government's handling of the agreement signed on December 23, 2025.

He said the National Executive Council of ASUU met at Modibbo Adama University on May 9 and 10, 2026, where it reviewed the state of implementation of the agreement and expressed concern over delays and distortions across federal and state universities.

"We bring you patriotic greetings on behalf of members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Jos Branch. The National Executive Council of ASUU met at Modibbo Adama University on 9th and 10th May 2026 and reviewed the state of the union and the level of implementation of the 2025 FGN-ASUU Agreement," he said.

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He warned that growing frustration among lecturers could trigger another round of industrial unrest if not urgently addressed.

ASUU, however, commended Sa'adu Zungur University, Gadau, and Ekiti State University for fully implementing the salary component of the agreement, urging other institutions and governments to follow suit.

The union also faulted the federal government's creation of the National Research and Innovation Development Fund (NRIDF), describing it as unilateral and inconsistent with the agreement.

It further criticised plans to denominate the fund in United States dollars, warning it could expose Nigeria to additional foreign debt risks.

On welfare issues, ASUU lamented the continued non-payment of three-and-a-half months' salaries withheld during the 2022 strike, promotion arrears, salary shortfalls linked to IPPIS, unpaid wage awards, and unremitted third-party deductions.

The union insisted that lecturers had fulfilled all academic responsibilities after the strike and should not be denied their entitlements.

ASUU also condemned recent education policy decisions, including the reversal of the Mother Tongue Policy, plans to establish a Coventry University campus in Nigeria, and proposals to scrap courses deemed "irrelevant," describing them as retrogressive.

It further raised concerns over insecurity, economic hardship, and political tensions ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that worsening conditions could aggravate national instability.

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The union called on both federal and state governments to urgently implement the agreement in full to avert another shutdown of public universities nationwide.