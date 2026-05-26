Nigeria: Govt's Failure to Implement 2025 Pact May Trigger Fresh Varsity Crisis - ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Jos branch, on Monday warned that the federal government's failure to fully implement the December 2025 FGN/ASUU agreement could spark a fresh wave of industrial unrest in public universities.

Addressing journalists in Jos, the branch chairman, Prof. Jurbe Joseph Molwus, expressed dissatisfaction with what he described as the government's poor commitment to the agreement.

The briefing followed a congress of the union at its secretariat and recent deliberations of ASUU's National Executive Council (NEC) held at Modibbo Adama University, Yola, recently.

Molwus noted that the goodwill generated by the January 14, 2026 unveiling of the agreement had dwindled due to delays in implementation, particularly the failure to inaugurate the Implementation Monitoring Committee.

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According to him, the implementation process has been marred by inconsistencies across federal and state universities, with institutions selectively paying components of agreed allowances.

He listed the affected allowances to include the Consolidated Academic Tool Allowance, Earned Academic Allowance, Professorial Allowance and Responsibility Allowance.

"While some universities have implemented two or three of these allowances, others have not even commenced implementation," he said, attributing the situation to inadequate funding by both federal and state governments.

The ASUU chairman also faulted some state governments for distancing themselves from the agreement, insisting they were part of the negotiation process.

He, however, commended Sa'adu Zungur University, Gadau, and Ekiti State University for showing leadership in implementing the agreement.

On research funding, Molwus criticised the federal government's establishment of the National Research and Innovation Development Fund without recourse to the agreement.

He questioned the decision to denominate the fund in foreign currency, describing it as a strategy that could increase the country's borrowing from multinational institutions, noting that funding sources had already been outlined in the 2025 agreement.

Molwus further highlighted unresolved welfare issues affecting lecturers, including arrears of the 25/35 per cent wage award, promotion arrears, unremitted third-party deductions, salary shortfalls arising from the IPPIS platform, and the three-and-a-half months' salaries withheld during the 2022 strike.

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He argued that the withheld salaries were unjustifiable, noting that the academic work lost during the strike had since been recovered, with students completing their programmes.

The ASUU boss also criticised recent policy decisions in the education sector, including the reported reversal of the mother-tongue policy for early childhood education, which he described as retrogressive.

He rejected moves to establish a campus of Coventry University in Nigeria under a transnational education arrangement, describing it as a neo-colonial initiative, and opposed proposals to scrap certain social science and humanities courses, insisting that all academic programmes have value.

Linking the dispute to broader national challenges, Molwus said Nigeria was grappling with worsening insecurity, economic hardship and political tension ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He cited figures indicating that over 133 million Nigerians are living in poverty, adding that insecurity has significantly affected farming and small-scale businesses across the country.

The union called on relevant stakeholders, including government authorities and the media, to prevail on both federal and state governments to fully implement the 2025 agreement and address all outstanding issues.

Molwus warned that the continued neglect of lecturers' welfare could lead to a build-up of frustration within the system.

According to him, "the seeming insensitivity to the welfare of our members is brewing pent-up anger that may result in another round of industrial unrest if not urgently addressed."