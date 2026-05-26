Nigeria: Govt Declares Wednesday, Thursday Public Holiday for Eid-El-Adha

Abuja — The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 28 as public holidays to mark this year's Eid ul Adha celebration, one of the most significant festivals in the Islamic calendar.

The announcement was made on Monday by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Magdalene Ajani.

The declaration comes as millions of Muslims across Nigeria and around the world prepare to commemorate the festival, also known as Eid-el-Kabir, which symbolizes sacrifice, obedience to God and compassion for humanity.

In the statement, the Federal Government extended warm felicitations to the Muslim faithful at home and in the Diaspora, urging Nigerians to use the sacred period to pray for peace, unity and national progress.

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"The Federal Government urges all Nigerians to use this period for prayer and sober reflection, asking for divine guidance upon the country as it continues its pursuit of peace, security and prosperity for every citizen," the statement read.

The government described Eid ul Adha as a spiritually significant occasion rooted in faith, sacrifice and shared humanity, stressing the need for citizens to embrace tolerance and national cohesion at a time the country continues to confront economic and security challenges.

The two-day holiday declaration is expected to trigger massive movement of travellers across the country as families gather for the celebration, with transport hubs, markets and livestock centres already witnessing increased activities ahead of the festivities.

Across northern Nigeria especially, preparations for the annual religious event have intensified, with traders recording heightened demand for rams and food items despite concerns over rising prices and economic pressures.

Security agencies are also expected to heighten surveillance and deploy personnel to major prayer grounds, highways and public centres during the holiday period to ensure peaceful celebrations nationwide.

Eid ul Adha, observed by Muslims worldwide, commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command before divine intervention provided a ram as substitute.

The festival traditionally features congregational prayers, animal sacrifice, charitable giving and visits among families and communities.

The Federal Government reaffirmed its commitment to promoting peaceful coexistence and national unity, wishing Muslims across the country a peaceful, joyous and spiritually fulfilling Eid celebration.