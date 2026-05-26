Nigeria: Alex Ekubo's Family Announces Burial Rites

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the actor died at the age of 40 after battling advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

The Ekubo family has announced the burial arrangements for popular actor Alex Ekubo.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the actor died at the age of 40 after battling advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

The family announced the funeral plans in a statement posted on his Instagram page on Monday.

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Mazi Alex Oji Ekubo Okwaraeke signed the statement on behalf of the family.

According to the family, the funeral rites will begin with a service of songs, followed by a Christian wake and interment in their hometown.

The family also confirmed that mourners are expected to wear white during the burial rites.

Dates

The statement read: "With profound sorrow, yet gratitude to God for a life so beautifully lived and deeply impactful, we officially announce the funeral arrangements of our beloved husband, son, brother, friend, and colleague, Alexx Ekubo-Okwaraeke. Service of songs: Wednesday, 10th June 2026. Venue: The Monarch Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos Time: 4:00 PM- 6:00 PM.

"Wake keep: Wednesday, 17th June 2026. Venue: 7 Ekubo-Okwaraeke Avenue, Aziukwukwa, Ujari Village, Arochukwu, Abia State. Funeral service: Thursday, 18th June 2026. Venue: Mary Slessor School, Amanagwu Village, Arochukwu, Abia State. Interment: Thursday, 18th June 2026. Venue: 7 Ekubo-Okwaraeke Avenue, Aziukwukwa, Ujari Village, Arochukwu, Abia State."

The family added that a reception will follow immediately after the interment at Mary Slessor School, Amanagwu Village, Arochukwu, Abia State.

They urged members of the public and fans of the late actor to keep his wife and the entire family in their prayers.

The family also called on friends, colleagues, fans, and well-wishers to join them in honouring and celebrating Alex's remarkable life, enduring legacy, and cherished memories.

Appreciation

The family also expressed appreciation to all those who reached out to them during what they described as a "painful period."

"The overwhelming outpouring of love, prayers, messages, visits, calls, support, and strength shown to the family during this painful period has been truly humbling. Words cannot fully express our gratitude.

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"Alexx was deeply loved, and your kindness continues to remind us that his light, compassion, faith, and impact on so many lives will never be forgotten", said the family.

The family added that, although the actor's death came too soon, he lived a life defined by love, warmth, generosity, and laughter.

God's lover

They further described him as someone who remained unwavering in his devotion to God and to those he held dear.

"His presence filled rooms, lifted hearts, and created memories that will remain with us forever."

The late actor made his acting debut in the 2005 production, "Sinners in the House."

Since then, he has featured in several films, including the critically acclaimed "Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story", "A Sunday Affair", "Hire a Woman", "Omo Ghetto: The Saga", "Weekend Getaway", "Lagos Cougars", "Your Excellency", among many others.