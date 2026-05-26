Nigeria: 2027 - Senate Leader Vows to Deliver 10m Votes From South-West for Tinubu

Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC/Ekiti Central, has said that the emergence of President Bola Tinubu as presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will deepen and fine-tune ongoing reforms to make Nigeria a prosperous nation.

Bamidele made this remark in a congratulatory message by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs in Abuja on Monday, pointing out key achievements and reforms that the president had recorded within three years.

Tinubu recorded a landslide victory in the primary conducted nationwide by securing 10.99 million votes on Saturday compared to 16,503 polled by his sole challenge, Mr. Stanley Osifo.

In his statement on Monday, Bamidele while celebrating Tinubu's emergence as the presidential candidate of APC in the just concluded presidential primary election, having secured 10.99 million votes from party members, said: "I am therefore confident that your candidacy will help to fine-tune ongoing reforms across all sectors of the country and make us a prosperous nation. Your track records show that you an agent of change.

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"You became President when Nigeria's economy was at its lowest ebb. You didn't shy away from taking tough decisions. Rather you prioritised critical actions to secure future generations.

"You took the bull by the horns and confronted the problems head-on. This decisiveness has sparked economic progress in virtually every facet of our national life. No state is borrowing just to pay salaries any longer.

"At the same time, you have turned the country into a construction site, with the ongoing 750-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road Project, the 1,068-kilometre Sokoto-Badagry highway, and other strategic road infrastructure projects that will connect different cities in the North and South.

"Your administration has introduced the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to boost access to tertiary institutions across the federation. In three years, no fewer than 1,197,626 students have registered with NELFUND, 3,138,390 loans applications received, 1,613,132 institutional loans processed and 1,525,528 upkeep loans paid. At least, N242 billion had been disbursed tertiary students since the scheme took off.

"From 1.273 million bpd in April 2023, President Tinubu has provided strategic leadership that increased oil production to 1.71 million bpd. Also, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria, the reserves had increased from $35.09bn in June 2023 to $49.49 billion in May 2026.

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"Under his administration, Nigeria's economy has consistently grown, first by 2.74% in 2023; 3.4% in 2024; 3.9% in 2025 and 3.89% in 2026 first quarter. So much has been done to reform and transform Nigeria. A lot more will still be done with the emergence of President Tinubu as the standard bearer of the APC.

"In my capacity as the Leader of the Senate, I assure you of at least 10 million votes from the South-west geopolitical zone of the country. The machinery to deliver those votes is already in motion."