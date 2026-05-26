Nigeria: NHEA 2026 Voting Begins As Nigeria Honours Healthcare Excellence

The race for Nigeria's most prestigious healthcare honours has officially begun as organisers of the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA) opened online voting for the 2026 edition, setting the stage for what industry stakeholders have described as a celebration of innovation, quality service and transformation within the nation's healthcare sector.

Popularly regarded as the "Oscars of Nigerian Healthcare," the annual awards recognise outstanding healthcare institutions, professionals, pharmaceutical companies, diagnostics providers, health insurers and healthcare technology firms contributing significantly to improved healthcare delivery across the country.

This year's nominees emerged after an extensive nomination and screening exercise conducted by the NHEA jury, with leading healthcare organisations including African Medical Centre of Excellence, Duchess International Hospital, Evercare Hospital, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, AXA Mansard Health and Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries making the shortlist across several categories.

Speaking on the significance of the awards, Moses Braimah, Director of Marketing, Communication and Strategy for NHEA, said the 2026 edition reflects the increasing competitiveness and rapid advancement within Nigeria's healthcare ecosystem.

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According to him, "NHEA has continued to evolve as a credible platform for recognising healthcare excellence, innovation, leadership and impact. The quality of entries and nominations received this year demonstrates the remarkable progress being made across different segments of Nigeria's healthcare industry."

He added that the nominees represent institutions and professionals "driving transformation, expanding access to quality care and setting new benchmarks for service delivery."

Braimah further disclosed that the awards process includes independent verification and assessment procedures in selected categories to guarantee transparency, credibility and integrity.

Also speaking, Vivian Alikali, Executive Secretary of NHEA, called on Nigerians and healthcare stakeholders to actively participate in the voting process.

"We encourage healthcare stakeholders, patients, partners and members of the public to actively participate by voting for their preferred organisations and individuals. Public engagement remains a vital component of NHEA as it provides an opportunity to recognise healthcare institutions and professionals making meaningful impact within communities and across the healthcare sector," she said.

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Online voting commenced on May 20 and will close on June 19, while winners are expected to be unveiled during the awards ceremony scheduled for June 26 at Eko Hotel & Suites.

The organisers said this year's categories cover critical areas including healthcare delivery, oncology, diagnostics, laboratory medicine, IVF services, health insurance, physiotherapy, biomedical technology, pharmaceutical manufacturing, healthcare innovation and media excellence.

NHEA is organised by Global Health Project and Resources in collaboration with Anadach USA and other healthcare stakeholders committed to strengthening healthcare quality and excellence in Nigeria.

For participation and voting details, members of the public can visit the NHEA Online Voting Portal.