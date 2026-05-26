Nigeria: Amaechi Hopeful ADC Would Complete Presidential Primary Fairly, Credibly

25 May 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Davies Iheamnachor

A presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Chibuike Amaechi, has expressed hope that the party's presidential primary would remain free, fair and credible the same way it was carried out in his ward in Ubima community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Amaechi spoke shortly after voting for himself at the party's presidential primary election held Monday across the country.

Amaechi, who is a former governor of Rivers State, said although he does not have much information about how the process is going in other states, expressed hope that the party would work on the agreement of a free, fair and credible primary.

The former minister of transportation said that people must learn to judge him based on his performance in public office.

He recalled his impact on agriculture, education, health, human capital development, and power, amongst other sectors, while he was governor.

He stated that politicians must ensure they proffer solutions to problems facing the nation.

On the issue of the parallel governorship candidate of the party in Rivers State, Amaechi insisted that ADC remains one political party and that the rightful person with the highest vote cast has been declared by the committee in the presence of INEC officers, saying that an individual cannot declare himself winner of an election he is participating in.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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