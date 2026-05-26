Africa: All of Africa Today - May 26, 2026

Senegal Parliament Speaker Steps Down as Leadership Rift Deepens

The Speaker of Senegal's parliament, El Malick Ndiaye, has resigned from his post days after the country's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye sacked his mentor-turned-deputy, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, and dissolved the government. Ndiaye said his resignation followed "deep reflection" on "the sense of statehood". Some now speculate there are plans to offer the vacant speaker post to Sonko by loyalists in defiance of the president. Lawmakers are set to meet for a session aimed at bringing Sonko back into parliament and electing a new speaker. The rift between Faye and Sonko further raises uncertainty over the political future of the debt-crippled nation, which is no stranger to leadership tussles.

HRW Alleges UAE Link to Colombian Fighters in Sudan War

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Human Rights Watch said Colombian private military contractors, apparently hired by a UAE company, transited through UAE military bases before being deployed to Sudan to support the abusive Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This is further evidence indicating that the UAE is assisting or otherwise substantially contributing to the Rapid Support Forces' capacity to commit war crimes. The 83-page report claims hundreds of contractors were hired by Abu Dhabi-based Global Security Services Group and passed through UAE bases for training and transit before being sent to Sudan. This includes areas such as El Fasher, where the RSF has been accused of mass killings, rape and other abuses. HRW says its findings, based on interviews, video verification and documents, point to broader UAE military support to the RSF despite official denials. HRW calls for international investigations and sanctions over alleged violations of the UN arms embargo on Darfur.

Ruto Pushes AU Reforms, Calls for Stronger African Self-Reliance

President William Ruto has called for accelerated reforms within the African Union, urging the continent to take greater control of its future through stronger institutions, sustainable financing and enhanced domestic resource mobilisation. Ruto spoke after chairing the 4th Session of the Virtual Ad Hoc Oversight Committee of Heads of State on African Union Institutional Reforms, where leaders reviewed progress on the continental reform agenda against the backdrop of changing geopolitical dynamics and weakening multilateral systems. He said Africa must move beyond dependency and strengthen its capacity to address its own challenges through effective continental structures and implementation of the African Union Agenda 2063. The meeting comes amid growing calls for reforms within global governance systems, with African leaders pushing for greater representation and stronger regional cooperation in addressing economic, security and development challenges across the continent.

Namibia's Capital Assures Residents Brown Tap Water is Safe

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The City of Windhoek has assured residents that discoloured water reported in parts of the capital is not a health risk. The city says the discolouration is linked to a recent interruption in water supply from the Namibia Water Corporation following damage to the pipeline that supplies water from the Von Bach Water Treatment Plant to Windhoek. The interruption has caused reservoir levels across Windhoek to drop significantly. This allowed low reservoir levels to cause residue to settle at the bottom of some reservoirs, to mix with the water, giving it a brownish appearance. In the southern suburbs, the city says the discolouration was caused by the increased use of borehole water to supplement the supply during the emergency.

Three Dead After Vehicle Collides With Elephant in Uganda

At least three people have died and four others were injured after a vehicle collided with an elephant in Murchison Falls National Park. The vehicle was carrying seven officials from the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA). The car had been travelling from Arua city back to the capital, Kampala, when the collision took place, according to police. The injured were rushed to a local hospital and later to Kampala for treatment, it said. Officials did not provide information on the elephant's condition. The Ugandan Wildlife Authority urged drivers to watch out for animals crossing the roads. Car accidents are common in Uganda, and incidents involving wildlife and humans are also on the rise, as expanding communities encroach on protected wildlife areas.