Nigeria: Tinubu's Emergence As APC Candidate Significant Milestone - Mutfwang

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has described President Bola Tinubu's emergence as the APC presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections as a milestone in Nigeria's democratic journey.

According to the governor, Tinubu's emergence is a strong affirmation of his enduring political relevance, tested leadership capacity, and strategic vision for national growth and development.

The governor in a statement by his director of Press and Public Affairs Drm Gyang Bere noted that the overwhelming support received by Tinubu from party leaders and delegates across the federation reflects the confidence of political stakeholders in his ability to continue to provide purposeful, stabilising, and progressive leadership for the country.

He acknowledged President Tinubu's remarkable political trajectory over the years, characterized by resilience, inclusiveness, and an unwavering commitment to democratic governance, national unity, and institutional development.

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According to the statement the president's victory at the primaries is not merely a personal achievement, but also a reaffirmation of the trust many Nigerians place in his experience and capacity to navigate the complexities of governance at this critical period in the nation's history.

The governor further lauded President Tinubu for his sustained efforts at national collaboration, constructive engagement, and people-oriented governance aimed at strengthening democratic institutions, promoting economic recovery, advancing national security, and fostering inclusive development that leaves no region or group behind.

Governor Mutfwang expressed confidence that under President Tinubu's continued leadership, Nigeria would witness greater progress in critical sectors such as the economy, infrastructure, innovation, youth empowerment, and national cohesion.

He added that leaders at all levels must remain committed to building bridges of understanding, promoting peace, and creating opportunities that will improve the quality of life for all citizens.

On behalf of the Plateau State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Government, and the good people of Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang extended warm congratulations to President Bola Tinubu on his historic emergence and prayed for renewed wisdom, strength, courage, sound health, and divine guidance as he continues to steer the nation toward greater prosperity and purposeful service.