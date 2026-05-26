Nigeria: Group Warns Against Threats to Indigenous Rights

The Conference of Autochthonous Ethnic Nationalities Community Development Associations (CONEACDA) has expressed deep concern over the worsening security situation across Nigeria.

CONEACDA warned that continued attacks, political tensions and alleged threats to indigenous rights could further destabilise the country ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The president of the group, Danladi Jeji and secretary-general, Suleman Sukukum, raised the alarm while jointly addressing newsmen in Jos. The group said the recent attacks in states like Niger, Kwara and Kogi represented "a new frontier" of violence, noting that insecurity persists in Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, Taraba, Borno, Adamawa, Bauchi and Kaduna states.

He also raised concerns over what he described as the "massive influx" of herders into remote areas of the Federal Capital Territory, warning that the development poses a serious security threat to residents.

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According to him, reports suggest that several forests and grazing reserves across the country now allegedly harbor sleeper cells and active terrorist groups.

The organisation further linked the killing of the second-in-command of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) to what it described as Nigeria's growing relevance in global jihadist activities.

On the recurring violence in Plateau State, particularly the recent attack in Angwan Rukuba in Jos, CONAECDA said conflicting narratives surrounding the crisis continue to deepen divisions among communities.

The group identified issues such as farmer-herder clashes, land disputes, religious persecution, indigene-settler tensions and political exclusion as some of the factors often associated with the violence.

Sukukum maintained that regardless of the narratives, "all lives are sacred and should never be trifled with."

CONEACDA also revisited the longstanding debate surrounding indigene and settler rights, arguing that colonial administrative structures had historically recognized native tribes, native lands and indigenous authorities.

The association defended the rights of indigenous communities to preserve what it described as their constitutional and historical identity, particularly in Plateau and other Middle Belt communities.

While acknowledging that all Nigerian citizens have constitutional rights to contest political offices anywhere in the country, the group stated that political leadership should ultimately be determined through democratic processes and the confidence of voters.

The association called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure free and fair elections across the country and urged marginalized native communities to organize politically to pursue their aspirations democratically.

On insecurity, CONAECDA urged President Bola Tinubu to intensify efforts toward rehabilitating victims, rebuilding destroyed communities and ensuring the safe return of displaced persons.

The group also urged the Federal Government to acknowledge the existence of terrorist groups allegedly pursuing religious persecution and genocidal objectives.

As part of its resolutions, CONAECDA declared the last Thursday of every month as "Black Thursday," a symbolic day aimed at promoting the sanctity of human life irrespective of religion, ethnicity or social status.

The association further condemned what it described as the conversion of sacred hills and groves into grazing areas across parts of the Middle Belt, calling on local and state governments to halt the practice and preserve historic and cultural sites.

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On religious freedom, the group decried cases of alleged forced conversion, abduction and child marriages involving minors, describing the trend as alarming.

CONEACDA commended the efforts of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and states that have domesticated the Child Rights Act, while renewing its call for the establishment of a religious rights and equities commission.

Speaking on preparations for the 2027 general elections, the association warned against what it called rising anti-democratic conduct among political actors and parties.

It urged politicians to adhere to democratic principles and appealed to community leaders to actively participate in voter education, candidate selection, town hall engagements and election monitoring.