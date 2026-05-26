Nigeria: Military Air Strikes Kill Terrorists, Disrupt Planned Attack in Niger

The Air Component of "Operation Fansan Yamma Sector 1" has neutralised terrorists and disrupted planned attacks in Niger State.

A statement by the NAF Spokesman, Air Cdre Ehimen Ejodame, said the intelligence-led airstrikes conducted between 20th and 23rd May, 2026, across Rafi and Mariga local government areas of Niger State, recorded a huge success.

According to him, the Air Component, in conjunction with the Nigerian Army Space Command Regiment, on 20th May, 2026, following credible intelligence on the movement and convergence of terrorists around Tungan Bako and Kasuwan Daji in Rafi LGA, executed precision air interdiction strikes which neutralised several terrorists and disrupted their operational build-up within the area.

Similarly, on 21st May, 2026, NAF assets identified terrorists moving on motorcycles and on foot with rustled cattle from Tungunguna towards Uregi. They engaged them, neutralising them and disrupting their movement and withdrawal capability.

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He said the Air Component on the same day also provided close air support to troops in contact with terrorists at Tungan Makeri, where they successfully engaged the terrorists and restored operational advantage to friendly forces.

Furthermore, in continuation of sustained offensive operations, the Air Component conducted armed reconnaissance missions on 23 May 2026 over Dogon Dawa and adjoining locations in Mariga LGA following reports of planned terrorist attacks on troop positions.

According to him, the terrorist elements observed attempting tactical movement within the area were swiftly acquired and engaged with precision strikes, leading to the successful neutralisation of a significant number of the terrorists and the disruption of the planned attacks.

He said post-strike assessments confirmed the effectiveness of the missions in degrading terrorist capabilities and denying the terrorists freedom of action within the general area.

The strikes reaffirmed the Nigerian Air Force's unwavering resolve to defend the nation and protect the lives of Nigerians in collaboration with other security agencies.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, reacting to the operations, commended the professionalism and precision of the personnel involved, while assuring Nigerians that the NAF will continue to sustain aggressive, intelligence-driven air operations aimed at neutralising terrorist threats, protecting innocent lives and restoring lasting peace across all troubled regions.