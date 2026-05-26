Nigeria: Tax Reform Push Signals Nigeria's Shift Towards Cooperative Fiscal Governance

Nigeria's unfolding tax reform agenda is beginning to reveal a broader economic philosophy: that sustainable public finance cannot rely on oil receipts alone, but must be anchored on a transparent, technology-driven and collaborative tax culture involving all tiers of government.

That message resonated strongly at the National Workshop on Strengthening Tax Compliance Under the New Tax Regime, organised by the Government Business Group, Government and Large Taxpayers' Directorate of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) in Abuja on May 19, 2026.

Beyond the ceremonial speeches and policy declarations, the workshop exposed the Federal Government's growing determination to reposition taxation as the backbone of fiscal sustainability amid sweeping economic reforms that have reshaped Nigeria's macroeconomic landscape over the past two years.

From the floating of the naira and removal of fuel subsidies to tighter monetary conditions aimed at containing inflation, the Tinubu administration has embarked on some of the most ambitious structural adjustments in decades. Yet those reforms have also intensified pressure on public finances, making improved tax compliance a central pillar of economic survival.

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In his opening remarks, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele framed the workshop as more than an administrative engagement.

According to him, Nigeria had reached a critical point where fiscal reforms must evolve from policy pronouncements into practical implementation capable of addressing deep-rooted socio-economic challenges.

Oyedele argued that the new tax regime is intentionally designed to reduce Nigeria's dependence on volatile revenue streams and establish a stable, predictable and equitable tax-based economy.

His remarks reflected a growing consensus within policy circles that the country's overreliance on crude oil revenues has become increasingly unsustainable, particularly in an era marked by oil production volatility, energy transition pressures and global economic uncertainty.

For decades, oil earnings enabled weak tax administration and encouraged a culture where many public institutions operated with limited accountability regarding tax deductions and remittances. But declining fiscal buffers and mounting expenditure obligations have exposed the fragility of that model.

The workshop therefore underscored a strategic transition from resource-dependent financing towards a tax-driven governance structure where compliance becomes both an economic necessity and a civic obligation.

Oyedele's repeated emphasis on taxation as a "social contract" was particularly significant.

The concept suggests that taxes should no longer be viewed merely as compulsory deductions, but as contributions that translate into visible public goods such as roads, healthcare, education and security.

However, he acknowledged that this social contract can only function effectively if taxpayers perceive transparency, fairness and accountability in the use of public funds.

That position aligns with a recurring challenge within Nigeria's tax ecosystem: low public trust.

Historically, tax compliance in Nigeria has suffered not only because of weak enforcement but also because many citizens and businesses question whether tax revenues are efficiently utilised.

The reform agenda therefore appears to recognise that strengthening compliance requires more than punitive enforcement; it requires rebuilding confidence in public institutions.

A major theme running through the workshop was the need for stronger cooperation between the Federal Government and sub-national entities.

Nigeria's fiscal structure has long been characterised by tensions between federal and state authorities over revenue generation and allocation.

While states depend heavily on monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) distributions, compliance levels among government institutions have remained uneven.

Oyedele stressed that "true fiscal federalism cannot be a one-way street," warning that sustainable tax administration requires mutual accountability across all levels of government.

That observation reflects broader concerns about structural imbalances within Nigeria's public finance system.

Many states rely overwhelmingly on federal allocations while internally generated revenue remains weak. In some cases, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), as well as Government-Owned Enterprises (GOEs), reportedly deduct taxes without prompt remittance, thereby weakening the integrity of the national revenue pool.

Executive chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service, Zacch Adedeji, reinforced this concern in his keynote address.

Adedeji described the NRS mandate as critical to sustaining the Federation Account, which finances developmental projects across the three tiers of government.

His remarks revealed the scale of pressure confronting Nigeria's tax authorities in 2026.

The NRS is targeting approximately ₦40 trillion in tax revenue this year, an ambitious benchmark that signals the government's urgent search for non-oil revenue expansion.

The target also illustrates the growing fiscal demands created by subsidy removal, debt servicing obligations, infrastructure financing needs and social intervention programmes.

Achieving such a target will inevitably require major improvements in compliance efficiency, data integration and institutional coordination.

Adedeji acknowledged this reality when he noted that the workshop was designed to address persistent bottlenecks, deepen awareness of statutory tax obligations and reduce "transitional anxiety" associated with the implementation of new tax laws.

His emphasis on transitioning from an "enforcement-dependent approach" towards voluntary compliance reveals an important philosophical shift within Nigeria's tax administration framework.

Traditionally, tax collection in Nigeria has been associated with aggressive enforcement measures, multiple taxation complaints and bureaucratic inefficiencies. But the new direction appears focused on simplifying compliance processes, enhancing stakeholder engagement and using technology to reduce leakages.

This shift mirrors global best practices where tax systems increasingly rely on digital transparency, automated remittances and collaborative governance rather than purely coercive enforcement.

Adedeji also raised concerns about disparities in compliance among states and government entities.

According to him, some jurisdictions contribute diligently to the national revenue pool while others benefit from allocations without making proportional contributions.

That imbalance, he warned, undermines institutional fairness and weakens broader compliance culture.

His comments highlighted one of the most politically sensitive dimensions of Nigeria's fiscal federalism debate: the disconnect between revenue contribution and revenue consumption.

By announcing plans to recognise the most tax-compliant states beginning from 2026, the NRS appears to be introducing a competitive performance framework intended to encourage accountability among sub-national governments.

The proposed ranking system may also serve as a soft-pressure mechanism, using public recognition to incentivise better compliance behaviour.

Another important dimension of the workshop was the strong focus on technology and administrative modernisation.

Director of the Government and Large Taxpayer Directorate at NRS, Amina Ado, repeatedly stressed the need for technologically driven and transparent remittance systems.

Her comments reflected a recognition that manual tax administration processes often create opportunities for leakages, delays and corruption.

Digital tax platforms are increasingly becoming central to revenue mobilisation strategies globally because they improve traceability, reduce human discretion and enhance real-time monitoring.

For Nigeria, where informal economic activities remain extensive and administrative inefficiencies persist, technology could become a decisive tool in expanding the tax net without necessarily increasing tax rates.

This distinction is important.

Both Oyedele and Adedeji carefully framed the reform agenda as one aimed at broadening compliance rather than imposing heavier tax burdens.

That messaging appears designed to counter fears among businesses and citizens already grappling with inflationary pressures and reduced purchasing power.

Since the removal of petrol subsidies and the liberalisation of the foreign exchange market, many households and businesses have faced rising operating costs. Under such conditions, introducing higher taxes could risk worsening economic hardship and discouraging investment.

The government's strategy therefore appears focused on plugging leakages, improving efficiency and capturing untaxed economic activities instead of simply raising rates.

The workshop also highlighted the growing importance of MDAs and GOEs in Nigeria's tax administration ecosystem.

These institutions function not only as taxpayers but also as statutory collection agents responsible for deducting and remitting taxes from transactions.

According to Ado, monitoring and audit activities have exposed significant structural leakages, particularly in delayed remittance of Value Added Tax and Withholding Tax. Such leakages carry broader implications for national fiscal stability.

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When public institutions fail to remit deducted taxes promptly, government revenues decline, budget execution weakens and the burden shifts disproportionately to compliant taxpayers.

This can erode public confidence and create a perception of unequal enforcement.

The emphasis on collaboration rather than confrontation was another defining feature of the workshop.

All three speakers repeatedly used language centred on partnership, cooperation and shared responsibility.

That rhetorical alignment suggests policymakers recognise that tax reform cannot succeed through federal directives alone.

Nigeria's complex political structure requires buy-in from states, local governments and public institutions whose cooperation determines whether reforms are effectively implemented at grassroots level.

The broader economic implications of improved tax compliance could be substantial.

A more stable and predictable revenue base would reduce dependence on volatile oil earnings, strengthen budget planning and improve the government's ability to finance infrastructure and social services.

It could also enhance investor confidence by demonstrating stronger fiscal discipline and institutional coordination.

Yet the success of the reforms will depend heavily on execution.

Nigeria has historically announced ambitious fiscal reforms that struggled at implementation stages due to weak institutional capacity, political resistance and governance deficits.

The challenge now is whether the new tax regime can genuinely create a transparent, fair and technology-enabled compliance culture capable of winning public trust.

The Abuja workshop nevertheless signalled that the Federal Government views tax reform not merely as a revenue exercise, but as a foundational restructuring of Nigeria's fiscal architecture.

At its core lies a recognition that economic sovereignty, developmental financing and national stability increasingly depend on building an efficient and equitable tax system where every institutional actor contributes responsibly.

For a country navigating painful but necessary economic adjustments, that may ultimately become one of the defining tests of Nigeria's reform era.