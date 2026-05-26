Nigeria: PDP Affirms Emmanuel Bwacha As Taraba Governorship Candidate

26 May 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Chuwang Dungs

The affirmation took place on Monday in Jalingo at a meeting supervised by the party's State Working Committee and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has affirmed former senator Emmanuel Bwacha as its sole governorship candidate in Taraba State.

The affirmation took place on Monday in Jalingo at a meeting supervised by the party's State Working Committee and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Speaking at the event, the PDP's state legal adviser, Muhammad Danlami, said the process complied with Section 87(3) of the Electoral Act and the party's guidelines, which allow a consensus or affirmation where a party fields a sole aspirant.

Mr Bwacha, who addressed party members after his affirmation, pledged to prioritise infrastructure development, economic growth and improved welfare if elected governor.

He said Taraba had vast human and natural resources that could be harnessed for development, adding that his administration would emphasise transparency, accountability and inclusive governance.

"The people of Taraba deserve purposeful leadership that will unite the state and drive meaningful development across all sectors," he said.

The former senator also promised to promote agriculture, youth empowerment and education as part of efforts to reposition the state for sustainable growth.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.