Nigeria: Kidnap Scandal - Katsina Suspends Ex-Aide Linked to 8-Year-Old's Abduction

The Katsina State Government has suspended a former Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Community Development to Gov. Dikko Radda, Nura Aliyu-Garwa, linked to an alleged kidnapping syndicate.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Dr Bala Salisu-Zango, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Monday in Katsina.

The statement said the suspected aide was suspended from office before he sought an elective position.

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According to the statement, Aliyu-Garwa is among suspects allegedly connected to the kidnapping of an eight-year-old boy at Sardauna Estate in the Katsina metropolis.

The government explained that Aliyu-Garwa was previously suspended over his alleged involvement in the diversion of empowerment materials meant for communities in Batsari Local Government Area under the state's Community Development Programme.

It added that the suspect later declared interest in contesting for a seat in the Katsina State House of Assembly to represent Batsari Constituency.

The statement recalled that the Katsina State Police Command had earlier paraded suspects linked to the kidnapping syndicate allegedly responsible for the abduction of the minor.

Gov. Dikko Radda described the development as unfortunate, especially given the suspect's profile and past involvement in public service.

The governor commended the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies for their efforts in tackling insecurity and criminal activities across the state.

He also urged residents to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information on suspicious movements and activities. (NAN)