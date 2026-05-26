Nigeria: Govt to Sanction MDAs Flouting 'Nigeria First' Policy On Vehicle Procurement

The Federal Government has said Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as suppliers that violate the 'Nigeria First' policy on local vehicle procurement will face sanctions.

Director General of the Bureau of Public Procurement, Dr Adebowale Adedokun, disclosed this during the signing of a policy framework on the procurement of locally assembled automotive products with the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) in Abuja.

The 'Nigeria First' policy, introduced by President Bola Tinubu, restricts MDAs from procuring foreign goods and services that can be sourced locally. Under the policy, the Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP, is mandated to prioritise local content by maintaining an updated register of qualified Nigerian manufacturers and service providers.

The policy also requires MDAs seeking to procure foreign alternatives to provide written justification and obtain a formal waiver from the BPP before such procurement can be approved.

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Speaking at the event, Adedokun reiterated that all procurement entities must source vehicles only from local assemblers approved by NADDC.

According to him, the framework establishes enforceable compliance requirements covering procurement planning, bidding documentation, contract awards and contract management processes.

"Any false claims, misrepresentation or procurement undertaken outside the approved framework will attract sanctions in line with the Public Procurement Act and other applicable regulations.

"BPP will not issue a certificate of no objection outside the approved list of locally assembled manufacturers in the country," he said.

The BPP boss noted that the initiative would strengthen accountability, promote value for money and support the Federal Government's industrialisation drive.

He stressed that public procurement should not only provide assets for government use but also stimulate local production, create jobs and reduce procurement abuses.

Adedokun further disclosed that the policy had already begun attracting interest from foreign investors seeking to establish vehicle manufacturing plants in Nigeria, adding that local assemblers had improved significantly in both quality and affordability of vehicles produced in the country.

Also speaking, Director General of NADDC, Mr. Joseph Osanipin, described the policy as a major step toward transforming Nigeria's automotive industry and the broader economy.

Osanipin said the automotive industry remained critical to industrial development because of its strong linkages with sectors such as steel, oil and gas, lubricants and technical services.

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He added that the policy had already generated interest from global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and spare parts producers seeking to establish operations in Nigeria.