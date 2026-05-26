Nigeria: Tinubu Gets 582,960 Votes in Imo Presidential Primaries

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emerged victorious in the All Progressives Congress (APC)presidential primary election held on Saturday in 305 wards in the 27 local government areas of Imo State.

Announcing the results, the state collation officer for the party's presidential primary and governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, at the Imo International Conference Centre, the state capital, disclosed that Tinubu secured 582,960 votes to defeat his challenger, Stanley Osifo, who polled 103 votes.

The exercise, which witnessed massive participation by party faithful across the state, was conducted peacefully under the supervision of party officials and electoral committee with officials from INEC, police and the DSS monitoring.

The outcome further reaffirmed the overwhelming support enjoyed by President Tinubu within the APC structure in Imo State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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Governor Hope Uzodimma declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has earned the right to seek re-election in 2027, citing the administration's grassroots-driven reforms, democratic inclusiveness, and growing nationwide support within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking during the APC presidential primary exercise at Omuma Ward in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, Uzodimma said the large turnout of party members reflected increasing confidence in Tinubu's leadership and the party's internal democratic process.

The governor commended the electronic membership registration and validation system introduced by the APC, noting that it had strengthened grassroots participation and enhanced internal democracy within the party.

"You can see over 35,000 people in just one ward in Oru East. If only APC members vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he has already won the election," Uzodimma stated.

He praised Nigerians for sustaining democracy and described Tinubu as a leader "doing politics the way it should be done." Uzodimma also expressed satisfaction with the democratic process in the country, saying he could "score democracy 90 per cent in Nigeria and 100 per cent in Imo State."

Addressing opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general election, the governor urged them to remain organised and active, stressing that opposition remained essential to a healthy democratic system. He further maintained that Tinubu's policies were already producing positive outcomes that would eventually translate into greater prosperity for Nigerians.