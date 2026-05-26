Nigeria: Police Arrest Traditional Ruler, Five Others Over Alleged Ritual Practices, Intimidation

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested the traditional ruler of Sii Community in Khana local government area of Rivers State, Chief Benedict Naalor Deezim and five others over alleged ritual-related activities and intimidation.

Those arrested with the traditional ruler are Nuadum Dorka Etukere, Samuel Neekia Deewii, Cletus Nuadum Kanee and Lekia Nwiko.

The suspects were reportedly arrested on Thursday following intelligence gathering and directives from the assistant inspector-general (AIG) of police, Zone 16, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

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Their arrest followed a petition addressed to the AIG and signed by Barry Kumbe & Co., legal practitioners and arbitrators, alleging unlawful ritual practices, intimidation and acts capable of causing panic within the community.

The petition, dated March 10, 2025, was filed on behalf of Mr Fortune Diginee and Hon. Barigbor Kenneth, both indigenes of Sii Community.

According to the petition, some community leaders and youths were allegedly involved in unlawful planting of charms, intimidation and activities linked to mysterious deaths in the area.

The solicitors claimed that the alleged acts had created fear and tension among residents and urged the police to intervene to prevent breakdown of law and order.

Confirming the development, the police spokesperson, Blessing Agabe, said the command was aware of the matter, stressing that the approach adopted by the police was aimed at ensuring fairness and maintaining peace in the community.

Agabe stated the matter was considered a community dispute, necessitating the invitation of all parties involved for dialogue .

She explained that the police decided to bring all concerned persons together in order to understand the root cause of the crisis and seek an amicable resolution.

"When the matter came to us, we saw that it was a community issue. Wisdom demands that all parties be invited to a roundtable discussion to state their grievances and explain what the real issues are.

"We want to hear from everybody and know the actual cause of the problem. If attention is focused on only one side, there will be no peace. It will become a situation of continuous conflict but we are interested in resolving the issue through dialogue," the Police spokesperson said.