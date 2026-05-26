Ethiopia: Ex-Ethiopia PM Deepens Engagement On Liberia Disability Inclusion and Development Agenda

The National Commission on Disabilities (NCD), under its ongoing institutional reform and disability-inclusive development agenda, has welcomed renewed international interest and partnership opportunities aimed at improving the lives of persons with disabilities and other vulnerable populations in Liberia.

Following his five-day high-level visit to Liberia at the invitation of the National Commission on Disabilities, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia Tamrat Layne Admassu has expressed strong interest in investing in Liberia through strategic humanitarian and development initiatives targeting vulnerable communities, especially persons with disabilities, women, children, and disadvantaged youth.

Hon. Admassu noted that Liberia and Ethiopia share longstanding historical ties and emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation through initiatives that promote inclusive development, economic empowerment, and social transformation.

According to him, his proposed areas of intervention include leadership and capacity development, agriculture, solar energy, and other empowerment and infrastructural initiatives intended to create sustainable opportunities for underserved Liberians, particularly persons with disabilities and marginalized communities.

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The visit forms part of the National Commission on Disabilities' reform measures aimed at strengthening international partnerships, promoting disability inclusion, attracting development support, and advancing opportunities for persons with disabilities across Liberia. Since his arrival in Liberia on May 19, 2026, Hon.

Admassu engaged several senior government officials, including His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Cllr. Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay Sr., and the Minister of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism, Jerolinmek Matthew Piah.

During the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing recently, Admassu publicly expressed his commitment to returning to Liberia to pursue meaningful investment and humanitarian initiatives focused on empowering youth, women, children, and persons with disabilities.

As part of his engagements in the country, the former Ethiopian leader also visited several hard-to-reach communities outside Monrovia, where he observed firsthand the living conditions and challenges affecting local residents.

Mr. Admassu further expressed a strong desire to collaborate with the National Government in support of ongoing efforts to promote the ARREST Agenda as well as the rights, welfare, inclusion, and empowerment of persons with disabilities throughout Liberia.

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The National Commission on Disabilities remains committed to its reform agenda geared toward building stronger partnerships, enhancing coordination, and ensuring that persons with disabilities are fully included in Liberia's national development process.