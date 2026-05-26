Liberia Moves to Prevent Another Ebola Nightmare

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia has announced new health and travel measures to strengthen surveillance for Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) following outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda, which have been declared Public Health Emergencies of International Concern (PHEICs).

Considering the rapid spread of the disease in the DRC, the Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), has activated enhanced EVD public health measures at all points of entry for travelers, in addition to ongoing protocols in keeping with the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005).

As a result, the Government of Liberia has issued EVD Travel Advisory No. 01, dated May 25, 2026, with immediate effect.

According to the advisory, all travelers arriving from or transiting through the DRC or Uganda will be required to truthfully complete a Traveler's Surveillance Form either onboard or upon arrival.

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The advisory further noted that at all points of entry, including airports, land crossings, and seaports, health screening measures, such as body temperature checks, will be conducted for all travelers. Any person suspected of showing signs or symptoms of EVD or any other infectious disease will be managed in accordance with the National Point of Entry Standard Operating Procedures.

Additionally, all travelers will be provided with health information and advised to self-monitor for signs and symptoms of EVD or any infectious disease and report immediately to the nearest health facility or call the toll-free number 4455.

The Government also urged all travelers and conveyance operators to strictly adhere to Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures, including regular handwashing, the use of hand sanitizers, and avoiding unnecessary physical contact.

The recent Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda has been linked to the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD). The outbreak was officially declared in May 2026 after clusters of unexplained hemorrhagic fever cases were detected in eastern DRC, particularly in the conflict-affected province of Ituri.