Liberia: Students in Western & Northern Liberia Benefit From Mys, Moe Wassce Tutorial Program

26 May 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lincoln G. Peters

Approximately 2,283 students from Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Gbarpolu, and Lofa Counties have taken part in a month-long intensive tutorial program ahead of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) in partnership with the Ministry of Education (MOE), aims to bolster students' academic performance and improve pass rates for this year's examination.

The program featured qualified subject specialists who delivered tutorials in six core subjects: Mathematics, English Language, Geography, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry.

Through focused instruction, revision exercises, and exam preparation techniques, students were provided with the tools needed to enhance their confidence and readiness for the WASSCE.

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Mr. Alphonso Belleh, Deputy Minister for Youth Services, underscored the significance of the initiative, stating that education is a cornerstone of national development.

He reiterated the government's commitment to supporting youth through quality educational interventions.

The Ministry commended the dedication of students, teachers, and school administrations, noting that the strong participation and enthusiasm reflect a growing desire among young people to excel academically and contribute to Liberia's progress.

With robust stakeholder involvement, the Ministry of Youth and Sports is optimistic that the tutorial program will lead to improved WASSCE outcomes for the beneficiary counties and open up greater educational opportunities for students nationwide.

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