Liberia: GC, Mines and Energy Ministry Strengthen Collaboration Against Illegal Mining

26 May 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Governance Commission (GC) and the Ministry of Mines and Energy have agreed to enhance their partnership in tackling the increasing challenges posed by illicit and artisanal mining in Liberia.

At a recent meeting, the Acting Chairman of the GC highlighted illegal mining as a persistent problem contributing to environmental degradation, food insecurity, and disruptions to education. He emphasized the GC's intention to collaborate with the Ministry on public awareness and civic engagement initiatives to mitigate the negative impacts of mining activities.

Commissioner Cytirus K. Kerbay reiterated the Commission's dedication to this cooperative approach. Assistant Minister Sumo S. Momolu welcomed the initiative, stressing that many mining-related challenges are rooted in social issues and underscoring the importance of increasing public awareness of mining laws and regulations.

Mr. Momolu also mentioned ongoing consultations with partners such as the Millennium Challenge Corporation and the World Bank, which are intended to support reforms of Liberia's mining laws and regulatory framework.

Additionally, Madam Cecelia Flomo called for a review of existing mining policies and laws to better inform future awareness and policy engagement efforts.

The meeting concluded with both institutions agreeing to establish a joint technical committee to develop concrete actions to address illegal mining and strengthen community engagement.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

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