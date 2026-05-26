Liberia: Conflicting Accounts Cloud Dj Blue Event Violence

Monrovia — Conflicting accounts have emerged following a violent incident that occurred during Representative Bernard Blue Benson Jr's Annual District Sitting held at the Conference Center in Virginia Township, District #17, Montserrado County.

The incident reportedly occurred over the weekend, when members of the District #17 Student Union (DISU) gathered at the venue with placards to protest what they described as the lawmaker's neglect of the student community.

Accordingly, the students were peacefully demonstrating when they were allegedly attacked by individuals believed to be supporters of Rep. Blue.

The alleged attackers wore shirts bearing the inscription "Team Blue" on the front and "Gaza Brigade" on the back. Several students, including a journalist covering the event, reportedly sustained injuries during the confrontation.

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However, in response to the incident, Rep. Blue stated on Monday that he became aware of the altercation through social media posts circulating within the last 48 hours. He said he subsequently reached out to individuals injured "from both parties" and made provisions for their medical treatment.

While the lawmaker further disclosed that he contacted the Liberia National Police Zone 6, requesting what he described as an impartial investigation into the incident so that "the law takes its course,", some of the alleged victims have publicly rejected Rep. Blue's claims. Student representatives, including those reportedly injured during the incident, denied receiving any communication or assistance from the lawmaker.

"DJ claims to have reached out. We challenge him to provide evidence to this deception and cheap propaganda by publicly disclosing the amount sent, the time it was sent, and the names of those who allegedly received the money," the students said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Focus on Liberia reporter Saah Augustine Mbayoh Jr., who was also assaulted during the incident, also denied receiving any contact or medical support from Rep. Blue or his office.

"Contrary to claims that outreach was made to injured individuals and provisions provided for medical attention, at no time did Representative Blue, his office, or any authorized representative contact me or provide medical assistance following the incident," Mbayoh stated, noting that he had reported the matter to the police.

Meanwhile, conflicting statements from all sides have left many uncertain about the full circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether the District 17 representative has actually reached out.