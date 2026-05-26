Liberia: Arept Warns Tweah, Lawyers

Monrovia — The Asset Recovery and Property Retrieval Taskforce (AREPT) has issued a warning to former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr. and his legal counsel, urging strict adherence to the Taskforce's procedures during ongoing investigations into the alleged misappropriation of US$20.5 million intended for Liberia's rice subsidy program.

Tweah and his lawyer, Cllr. Arthur Johnson appeared at the AREPT headquarters in Paynesville, Monrovia, on May 21, following an invitation prompted by his recent acquittal in a high-profile corruption case. The session reportedly ended prematurely, with Tweah's team citing extended delays and insufficient communication as reasons for their departure.

AREPT has pushed back against that account, referencing video evidence to clarify the sequence of events and disputing claims that Tweah waited for hours without attention. The Taskforce emphasized that all individuals, regardless of status, must undergo standard processing and that its protocols are applied consistently.

In a statement, AREPT strongly cautioned against any actions that could disrupt or delay investigations, calling on legal representatives to help facilitate, rather than hinder, the orderly progress of inquiries. The Taskforce reaffirmed its commitment to professionalism, fairness, and due process, stating that its procedures are designed to protect individual rights while ensuring accountability.

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The Taskforce concluded by assuring the public of its dedication to treating all persons with dignity and upholding transparency and accountability in line with Liberian law.