Liberia: Dusty Wolokolie Was a Great Man

opinion

A Tribute to a Great Fighter for Democracy

Dusty Wolokolie was a great man -- highly intelligent, humble, selfless, courageous, and never afraid of the consequences of doing what he believed was right, even if it meant death. He hailed from Kiliwoo, Zorzor District, Lofa County, a place that can proudly claim him as one of its finest sons. The people of Kiliwoo should take great pride in this remarkable son of their soil, whose life of sacrifice, courage, and principled leadership brought honor not only to his town and county, but to the entire Republic of Liberia.

He was also very sociable and a big brother to countless young people, always making himself available for guidance, encouragement, and support. His friendship had no borders. One of his regular rendezvous was the "Parliament" on 19th Street, Sinkor -- a gathering place for professionals, advocates, and politicians -- where he freely engaged others in thoughtful discussion and fellowship.

Dusty belonged to a generation of Liberians who sacrificed personal comfort, liberty, and safety so that future generations could enjoy democracy, freedom of expression, political pluralism, and constitutional governance. He fought for a Liberia in which names, ethnicity, and tribal origin would not define a person's place in government, but rather a Liberia in which every citizen would have an equal share in the great corporation called Liberia -- rising within that corporation through hard work, merit, and a proven track record.

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Indeed, many may also forget that Dusty Wolokolie, Conmany Wesseh, John Stewart, Kabaworsenoh Sando, the late William Wilson, and I the youngest among the six student leaders were arrested and jailed by the police on April 3, 1978, for opposing the declaration of a public holiday in honor of the planned one-hour visit of United States President Jimmy Carter to Monrovia. Even then, Dusty stood firmly on the side of principle, civil liberty, and democratic resistance.

That same year, in 1978, Dusty and a number of student and youth leaders -- including Conmany Wesseh, John H. Stewart representing the Liberia National Students Union (LINSU), Joseph Nyumah Boakai (now President of Liberia), Dr. Eddie Shaw, Cllr. M. Wilkins Wright (later Associate Justice), and Richmond Draper representing the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY) -- attended the 11th World International Conference of Youth and Students in Havana, Cuba, sponsored by the Government of Liberia. This experience reflected the early exposure of that generation to global struggles for justice, solidarity, and liberation.

In 1984, he delivered a great speech at the LPP headquarters, then located on the Old Road, speaking truth to power at a time when such courage was considered treason by the military junta. The title of the speech was "Strange Things Are Happening." He spoke truth to power under the previous government and was not prepared to stop speaking the truth because those in power had pistols to their hips.

Subsequently, in the same year, he was jailed for the alleged violation of PRC Decree 88A -- the decree against free speech. While in prison and standing defiantly in the dock of Criminal Court "A," he showed no fear, no regret, and no bitterness. Instead, with his characteristic smile and calm determination, he encouraged partisans of the Liberian People's Party (LPP), opposition political activists, members of civil society, and religious leaders to remain steadfast in the struggle for democracy and freedom.

Dusty courageously accepted full responsibility for the LPP press statement that he signed as Acting Chairman of the Party -- a statement authored collectively by a group of partisans, including myself. Yet he refused to expose or implicate anyone else. He stood alone, prepared to die without regret if necessary, believing that Liberia's future democratic era would require sacrifice. When I testified in that case as one of the defense witnesses in early 1985, I struggled to look at Dusty in the face and hold back my tears because I felt guilty that he alone was suffering for what we had collectively done. He was prepared to take the bullet alone. What a man!

Even under harsh prison conditions, he sent no message seeking special treatment or relief, despite the fact that the Chairman of the People's Redemption Council, Sgt. Samuel Kanyon Doe, had once been his student at the Marcus Garvey Night School on Clay Street opposite the Demonstration School, where the late Prof. Amos Claudius Sawyer served as Principal. Dusty's dignity and principles were greater than personal convenience.

While in exile in the United States, Dusty remained deeply restless about the worsening situation in Liberia. I vividly remember when he came to pick me up from the International House in Harlem shortly after my arrival in January 1990. Throughout our time together that day, all Dusty spoke about was Liberia -- its suffering, its future, and the urgent need for peace and democracy.

In September 1990, Dusty and I were on the same flight to Freetown, Sierra Leone, leaving behind safety to contribute to the peace process. We later joined others as pioneers returning to Liberia during one of its most dangerous periods.

Dusty later served his country with distinction in several capacities, including as a member of the Interim Legislative Assembly (1991-1994) and later as a member of the House of Representatives following the 2005 elections. He also served in various ministerial roles and at the Governance Commission.

It is important to note a rare and powerful demonstration of Dusty's honesty and integrity in public life. In 2011, he made a pronouncement that was almost unheard of in African politics. He declared that he would not run for the legislative seat in his district because, in his own words, "I know that I failed my people." What a man of honor! This level of self-accountability was as striking and unusual as his 1984 speech, "Strange Things Are Happening."

Little did we, his comrades, friends, and family members know that Dusty was bidding us farewell on his 73rd birthday in January this year. Most of his comrades, friends, and family members -- both those living in Liberia and abroad -- were present. One notable comrade who had not been home for quite a while, Professor George Klay Kieh, was also in attendance, among others. The Cuban Ambassador to Liberia was present at that celebration and danced continuously throughout the night.

We did not know that it would be our last moment with Dusty Wolokolie.

Therefore, Dusty's passing is not only a moment of mourning, but also a moment of celebration and reflection on the historic struggle in which he played a key role. His children and siblings should be proud of him, because he lived a meaningful life -- and no life is truly meaningful unless it is associated with sacrifice for others. Selflessness defined Dusty.

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Beyond politics, Dusty was a deeply compassionate, humble, and friendly human being. He identified sincerely with the sorrows and joys of his friends. He was frank, principled, and constructive in his engagements. Many of us benefitted from his wisdom and support.

His passing also reminds us of the many heroes and heroines who went before him in the struggle, including Elder Albert Porte, Dr. Amos Claudius Sawyer, John Karnweaye, Dr. Joseph Saye Guannu, Mary Antoinette Brown Sherman, Dr. C. Zamba Liberty, Dr. Patrick L. N. Sayon, Dr. James Teah Tarpeh, G. Baccus Matthews, Oscar Jaryee Quiah, D.K. Wonsehleay, Dr. Thomas Jaye, Gulu Jensen, Wewe Debah, Wuo Garbe Tappia, Tonia Richardson, Sis Ruth Cooper, and Anthony Nagbe -- the melodious voices of the Movement for Justice in Africa (MOJA) -- and many others.

We must honor their sacrifices not only with words but through continued commitment to justice, equality, accountability, and merit-based opportunity in Liberia.

As we bid him farewell, we are reminded of the famous marching song of the Armed Forces of Liberia:

"Old soldiers never die..."

Never! Never!

History must remember Dusty Wolokolie kindly.

In his passing, Liberia has lost a courageous patriot, a principled democrat, and a genuinely good man.

Yes! Dusty Wolokolie was truly a great man.

May his soul, and the souls of all our departed heroes and heroines of the struggle for rice and rights, rest in perfect peace.