Liberia: Amb. Kouyateh Apologize to House

Capitol Hill — Ambassador-at-Large Sheikh Al-Moustapha Kouyateh has formally apologized to the House of Representatives for remarks in which he allegedly accused lawmakers of accepting bribes from European interests in exchange for the passage of concession agreements.

Ambassador Kouyateh appeared before the House on Monday, accompanied by the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Hon. Samuel A. Stevquoah; the Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs for Legal Affairs and Administration; and the Legal Advisor to the President, Cllr. Bushuben Keita.

During the session, Ambassador Kouyateh expressed regret for his comments and issued a formal apology to the House, assuring members that he would refrain from making such statements in the future.

House leadership characterized the allegations as serious, emphasizing the importance of the Ambassador substantiating and clarifying the remarks attributed to him. Lawmakers also stressed that diplomats and ambassadors representing Liberia are expected to promote investment, strengthen bilateral relations, and project a positive image of the country internationally.

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The House warned that statements damaging the integrity and reputation of state institutions could undermine investor confidence and harm the nation's credibility.

After the apology, Montserrado County District #16 Representative Dixon Seboe introduced a motion requiring Ambassador Kouyateh to issue an official written apology to the House. The motion further stipulated that the apology be published in four newspapers, four times between Tuesday and Friday, and that the Ambassador appear on OK FM to publicly retract his statement.