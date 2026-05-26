Liberia: Boakai Breaks Ground for $85m Voinjama-Mendikorma Road Project

President Joseph Boakai on Saturday, May 23, broke grounds in the border town of Mendikorma along the Liberia-Sierra Leone border for the construction of the US$85 million Voinjama-Mendikorma Road Project, a major infrastructure intervention expected to transform connectivity in northern Liberia under a broader 255-kilometer road development program.

The ceremony brought together citizens from both Liberia and Sierra Leone in what officials described as a vibrant cross-border gathering under the Mano River Union framework. The event formed part of the second leg of a Design, Build, Operate and Transfer (DBOT) Public-Private Partnership concession with contractor Pavi Forte, targeting road construction across Liberia's western and northern corridors.

Of the 255 kilometers under the broader program, 86 kilometers will be constructed between Voinjama and Mendikorma, linking key communities including Voinjama City, Kailahun, and Foya before terminating at the Sierra Leone border.

The atmosphere at the border ceremony was described as highly energized, with celebrations and public excitement reverberating across surrounding towns and villages.

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At the center of the occasion, President Boakai praised stakeholders, including the Ministry of Public Works, the Government of Sierra Leone, and Pavi Forte, for what he described as a transformative partnership aimed at improving Liberia's road infrastructure and regional connectivity.

He also specifically acknowledged the Ministry of Public Works, calling on its officials and staff to stand in recognition of what he termed their "mammoth stewardship" in delivering national infrastructure projects.

President Boakai said the Voinjama-Mendikorma corridor represents a pivotal step in Liberia's national development agenda, particularly in improving access for communities in the north and strengthening cross-border trade with Sierra Leone.

For his part, Public Works Minister Roland Layfette Giddings described the groundbreaking as a historic turning point for the region, saying it symbolized an end to decades of isolation and hardship.

"Today, we do not merely turn the soil of this beloved land. Today, we turn the page on decades of isolation, missed opportunity, and hardship for our people in the north," Minister Giddings said.

He noted that Lofa County, widely regarded as Liberia's agricultural hub and "breadbasket," has long supported national food production but has suffered from poor road conditions that hinder farmers from transporting produce to major markets.

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"The fertile soils of this great county produce a wealth of agricultural activities that feed our nation, yet for too long the farmers of Lofa have watched their harvests rot along impassable roads, unable to reach the markets in Monrovia and beyond," he added.

Minister Giddings also thanked President Boakai for his leadership and expressed appreciation to citizens and stakeholders for their continued support to the Ministry of Public Works. He further urged communities along the corridor--including landowners and local leaders--to protect the project as a national investment.

Providing technical details, Deputy Minister for Technical Services Prince Tambah explained that the road begins in Voinjama City, passes through Kailahun and Foya, and ends in Mendikorma at the Sierra Leone border.

He disclosed that the project will be implemented over a three-year period at an estimated cost of US$85 million.

According to him, the road will be constructed to modern asphalt standards, with rural sections featuring a 10.3-meter carriageway, including 1.5-meter shoulders on both sides. In urban sections, particularly within town areas, the road width will expand to 20.6 meters, incorporating 2.5-meter parking lanes to improve traffic management and urban mobility.

The project is expected to significantly improve transportation, enhance agricultural trade, and strengthen economic integration between Liberia and Sierra Leone within the Mano River Union sub-region, while unlocking long-term development opportunities for communities along the corridor.