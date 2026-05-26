Africa CDC, Celebratelab Confab Focus On Africa-Led Disease Solutions

Liberia is set to host a major continental public health initiative this week as the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention partners with regional laboratory and health institutions for the 11th CelebrateLAB® West Africa Conference in Monrovia.

The conference, scheduled for May 26-27 at the EJS Ministerial Complex, will bring together laboratory scientists, researchers, health regulators, innovators, and development partners from across the ECOWAS region, with a strong focus on strengthening Africa's disease response systems and scientific research capacity.

A major highlight of this year's gathering will be the launch of Africa CDC's therapeutic repurposing initiative, an emerging continental effort aimed at accelerating African-led research into diagnostics, treatments, and drug discovery for future disease outbreaks.

The launch comes at a time when several African countries remain on heightened alert over Ebola outbreaks in parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, renewing concerns about the continent's preparedness for emerging health threats.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Liberian scientist Dr. Fallah P. Mosoka, who serves as Acting Director for Science and Innovation and Program Manager for Saving Lives and Livelihoods at Africa CDC, is expected to deliver the keynote address.

Dr. Mosoka said Africa must urgently increase investment in scientific research and innovation if the continent is to effectively confront future epidemics.

"The low investment in the research and development for diagnostics has amplified all previous Ebola outbreaks, including the ongoing one in the DRC and Uganda," Dr. Mosoka said ahead of the conference.

"We are bringing African scientists together in Liberia to leapfrog drug discovery using therapeutic repurposing. Africa must change its current dire situation by investing in African scientists. Liberia is honored to be launching this initiative for the continent," he added.

Organizers say this year's conference is being held under the theme, "One Voice: Advancing Inclusive and Collaborative Laboratory Systems," reflecting growing calls for stronger cooperation among African scientists, laboratories, governments, and private sector innovators.

The event is co-hosted by the National Public Health Institute of Liberia, Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority, Ministry of Health, World Health Organization, the Liberia Medical and Dental Council and regional laboratory associations.

According to organizers, the conference will focus on strengthening laboratory systems, promoting regional collaboration, sharing best practices, and highlighting innovations that support public health and scientific research across Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Africa Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Laboratory professionals from both public and private institutions are expected to exchange experiences and practical approaches tailored to West Africa's healthcare realities, particularly in disease surveillance, diagnostics, and epidemic preparedness.

The conference will also feature an innovation and investment segment where technology companies, startups, and research institutions will pitch scientific ideas, business models, and collaboration opportunities to potential investors and development partners.

Organizers say the initiative is intended to help bridge the gap between African scientific innovation and access to financing needed to scale health-related technologies and research solutions.

Candace Eastman, Chief Executive Officer of Africabio Enterprises, said the conference remains centered on improving health outcomes across the continent.

"CelebrateLAB West Africa continues to be about striving for better health outcomes on the continent," Eastman said.

Sponsors of the conference include Africabio Enterprises, Catholic Relief Services, LMHRA, PLAN International, DCL Laboratory Products, Fouta Corporation, Gemini Capital, Jahmale Medical Solutions, Clinical Medical and Diagnostic Center, Urocare Liberia, G5 Breweries, Nexium Petroleum, the University of North Carolina, Conex, and Africa CDC.

More information about the conference is available through CelebrateLAB West Africa.