Liberia: Wassce Tutorial Program Launched in Four Western Counties

Students in Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Gbarpolu, and Lofa Counties have benefited from a one-month intensive WASSCE tutorial program organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

The initiative was introduced in response to the high rate of failure recorded in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) across the participating counties. The program aims to strengthen students' academic performance and improve pass rates in this year's examination.

As part of the initiative, the Ministry of Youth and Sports recruited qualified subject specialists to conduct tutorials in six core subject areas: Mathematics, English Language, Geography, Biology, Physics, and Chemistry. The tutorials provided students with focused instruction, revision exercises, and examination preparation techniques designed to boost their confidence and academic readiness.

Over the course of the month-long program, approximately two thousand two hundred eighty-three (2,283) students participated in the intensive learning sessions across the four counties.

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Speaking on the importance of the initiative, Mr. Alphonso Belleh, Deputy Minister for Youth Services emphasized that education remains a key pillar of national development and emphasized the government's commitment to supporting young people through quality educational interventions.

The Ministry further praised the dedication shown by students, teachers, and school administrations throughout the program. According to officials, the strong participation and enthusiasm demonstrated by students reflect a growing desire among young people to excel academically and contribute positively to national development.

With the level of commitment displayed by all stakeholders, the Ministry of Youth and Sports remains optimistic that the tutorial program will significantly improve WASSCE performance in the beneficiary counties this year and create better educational opportunities for students across Liberia.