Liberia: 'Boakai Govt Must Be Above Reproach in Fight Against Corruption'

A U.S.-based Liberian journalist Moses D. Sandy says the Liberian government's much-heralded anti-corruption campaign risks failure unless President Joseph Nyumah Boakai and officials of his administration conduct themselves in a manner that is above reproach.

Mr. Sandy said some officials within the administration are engaged in corrupt practices. Moreover, he said, since assuming political power in 2024, the President and some officials of the Liberian government have demonstrated little regard for the rule of law.

He cited the removal of former Speaker J. Fonati Koffa by the President and some members of the House of Representatives aligned withthe "majority bloc" in 2025, and the recent expulsion of Representative Yekeh Kolubah of District-10 in Montserrado County, which hesaid violated due process and occurred with the support of President Boakai, as some of the government's repeated disregard for the rule of law.

He said if the government is to succeed in minimizing corruption in the public sector, the President and officials of his government must demonstrate genuine commitment to the rule of law and accountability in managing Liberia's resources.

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Mr. Sandy said that unless these actions are taken, the Liberian government risks losing credibility in its fight against corruption. Quoting the legal maxim, "He who comes to equity must come with clean hands," the U.S.-based Liberian journalist said it is troubling to see the President and insiders of his administration aggressively pursuing and prosecuting former officials of the Weah government for reported acts of corruption or theft while they are at the same time allegedly tolerating similar conduct within the current administration.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, May 26, Journalist Sandy said that's hypocrisy. He maintained, "When you cherry-pick, shield, or deliberately stall the prosecution of officials in your government accused of malfeasance, but your government is boldly going after perceived enemies accused of similar acts, it creates the appearance of double standards."

Mr. Sandy is National President Emeritus of the Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA). ALJA was founded in 1998 in Washington, D.C., and it is committed to advancing press freedom, promoting professional journalism, and advocating for good governance and accountability in Liberia.

The former ALJA National President said he welcomes and applauds the Boakai administration's aggressive efforts to ensure accountability in the public sector and recover Liberia's stolen wealth. However, he noted that those at the helm of political power must live by what they preach. He urged, "They must be fair, honest, and professional in how people are being accused and prosecuted."

The Liberian government in recent times charged and forwarded to court for prosecution former Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel Tweah, Jr. and some former officials of the Weah administration for economic sabotage. The former Minister and co-defendants were accused of failing to account for 6.2 million US dollars of public funds. However, the government prosecutors failed to substantiate the allegations against the former Finance Minister. As a result, he was declared not guilty.

Barely a week following the acquittal, the Liberian government through the Asset Recovery and Property Retrieval Taskforce of Liberia (AREPT) on May 13, 2026, summoned the former Finance Minister and some officials of the Weah government for a probe regarding their involvement in the more than 20 million US dollars rice subsidy scheme introduced during the Weah administration.

Paradoxically, Mr. Sandy said, while the Boakai administration is swiftly pursuing the former Finance Minister and others for reported acts of corruption, President Boakai and officials of his administration are yet to provide an honest explanation regarding how the construction of the controversial Foya presidential villa project or the Mano River Union (MRU) Center for Regional Peace and Development is being funded. According to media reports, construction work on the Foya presidential villa projector the MRU regional center reportedly began without public disclosure in 2025.

Journalist Sandy said, "After repeated contradictory statements and conflicting statements made by officials of the Liberian government regarding the cost, bidding process, and the ownership of the project, President Boakai in December 2025 reluctantly declared that the center is owned jointly by MRU member countries and that funding for the center's construction, operation, and upkeep would be contributed by member countries."

However, the ALJA National President emeritus recalled that a month following that pronouncement, the President on January 27, 2026, contradicted himself when he announced that the center is owned solely by the Liberian government. The President spoke when he delivered his annual message to the 55th Legislature. The cost of the project is reportedly put at 6.2 million US dollars and construction work commenced without any legislative involvement.

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Mr. Sandy said the repeated inconsistency in statements made by the President and some officials of his administration regarding the ownership of the Foya project have created an integrity problem for the Liberian government. The Foya Project is one of several examples of acts of dishonesty or corruption linked to people in the Boakai administration. He questioned, "If President Boakai and officials of his administration are unable to honestly account for the funding source and the legal processes associated with the presidential villa project based in Lofa County, then what makes them different from former President Weah and officials of his administration, who are now being hunted down by the UP administration?"

The ALJA President emeritus said the literal definition of corruption in the public sector goes beyond the theft of money. He said the definition of corruption also includes "deceit, misrepresentation of truth, nepotism, nonadherence to the rule of law, amongst others." Mr. Sandy maintained, "these are the pre-eminent problems of the Boakai administration."