Ghana: Salpholda Hockey League 'A' Opens in Style

The 2026 Salpholda Hockey League A, for both men and women, officially burst into action on Saturday, May 23, at the iconic Theodosia Okoh Hockey Pitch, serving fans an exciting opening weekend filled with goals, intensity, and standout performances.

In the men's division, Reformers set the tone for Week 1 with a convincing 3-1 victory over the Police men's team. All three goals from Reformers came through well-worked field goals, courtesy Yeaboah Sarpong, Lawrence Asamoah, and Emmanuel Boakye.

Ebenezer Arthur pulled one back for Police via a penalty corner.

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Hockey Is The Reason also began their campaign in style, dispatching University of Ghana by 3-1. Emmanuel Agyir, Frimpong Godfred, and Hagan Thomas were on target for Hockey Is The Reason, while Ebenezer Saah netted Legon's lone response.

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Defending champions, Exchequers delivered the most emphatic result of the weekend, demolishing Arkmen 9-0 to register the highest scoreline of Week 1.

Goals flowed freely from Raphael Agyapong (2), Rahman Oddoi, Peprah Kwaku, Courage Boyefio, Abbey Erasmus, Ebenezer Nortey, Okyere Peter, and Quaye Addo, underlining Exchequers' intent to defend their crown.

The headline clash of the weekend between Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Ghana Armed Forces (Army) lived up to expectations.

After a tense, goalless first half marked by end-to-end action, Addison Abdellah finally broke the deadlock in the third quarter with a clinical field goal.

GRA pressed hard for an equaliser, but Army's resolute defence held firm until the final whistle to secure a narrow 1-0 win.

In the women's division, defending champions, GRA Ladies, opened strongly with a dominant 5-0 win over Extinguishers.

Priscilla Hammond, Gifty Addae (2), Rebecca Maclean, and Diana Ampah found the back of the net in a commanding display.

Reformers Ladies also impressed, defeating rivals Police Ladies 4-0, with goals from Christian Agyekum (2), Abiba Konamah, and Theresa Mills.

Overall, 27 goals were recorded across both divisions in an entertaining opening weekend.

Gifty Addae (GRA Ladies), Christian Agyekum (Reformers), Raphael Agyapong (Exchequers) emerged as the top scorers with two goals each, while Ebenezer Nortey of Exchequers was the only player to miss a penalty stroke in Week 1.