Ghana: Swimming Patrons Call for Truce in Mosr, NSA, Gsa Impasse

Key stakeholders in swimming have called on the Ministry of Sports and Recreation (MoSR) and the National Sports Authority (NSA) to urgently resolve the impasse with the Ghana Swimming Association (GSA) to save the sport.

The stakeholders, made up of athletes, coaches, and others urged the authorities to step in to restore stability, transparency, and good governance within the association.

Addressing a press conference over the weekend, the spokesperson for the group, Mr Duke Aaron Sasu, said the executive board of the GSA that was set aside by the MoSR and NSA has continued to administer the sport without a valid mandate since June 2025, when its constitutional mandate expired.

Mr Sasu explained that the NSA's withdrawal of the GSA's recognition meant the body was barred from organising aquatic sports in Ghana and from representing or organising any aquatic or swimming competitions in Ghana.

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But that, he explained, has not been the case, alleging that in January this year, the erstwhile GSA executive selected some Ghanaian swimmers to the recently held African Aquatics Championship in Algeria.

Mr Sasu also faulted the former GSA executive for the failure to present audited financial accounts to its stakeholders and the NSA despite several formal requests and a failure to convene a General Assembly for its electoral congress.

"We are not here to wage a campaign against individuals. We are here because the law, the constitution, and the welfare of Ghana's swimmers demand that governance in this sport be restored to legitimate, accountable, and transparent hands," he highlighted.

The group urged the MoSR and NSA to establish an independent Interim Management Committee (IMC) to address accountability, integrity, and governance issues and to conduct free and fair elections.

"We also want full disclosure of all GSA audited financial accounts for the past four years, as previously requested by stakeholders, the NSA, and the five-member committee," he noted.

Contributing, Abeiku Jackson, the Vice Chairperson of the Africa Aquatics Athletes Commission and captain of Ghana's national swimming team, called for an end to the ongoing internal governance disputes surrounding the sport.

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According to him, the current situation was hampering the career and progression of athletes.

"Athletes are losing opportunities to compete internationally. Ghanaian swimmers have faced delays and barriers to entry into major events.

"The Commonwealth Games and Youth Olympic Games are not just competitions; they are pathways to scholarships, professional development, exposure to world-class competitions, and a source of national pride."

"But because of our federation's status, we athletes are paying the price. We watch as swimmers from other countries race on the world stage while qualified Ghanaian athletes stay home through no fault of their own," he added.