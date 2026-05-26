A street vendor was attacked when hundreds of people marched through the streets of Pretoria, protesting against the presence of undocumented immigrants in South Africa and high unemployment. Led by March and March, the protest was joined by ActionSA and anti-immigrant vigilantes Operation Dudula (file photo).

Ministers convened a "high-level" meeting at the Union Buildings on Monday

Government ministers met with March and March and other organisations on Monday to address illegal immigration and the rise in anti-immigration protests in the country.

Ministers said illegal immigration is a concern but cautioned against violent protest.

March and March has set a deadline of 30 June for illegal immigrants to leave the country, and for the government to provide a clear action plan to deal with the issue. The movement has vowed to "shut down" the country otherwise.

Government ministers convened a "high-level" meeting on Monday to address the wave of anti-immigration marches gripping the country.

Anti-immigration movement March and March has held several mass protest events in recent months in cities across the country. There have also been copycat protests initiated by other organisations.

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While organisers have publicly denounced violence, there have been numerous instances of immigrants being assaulted and intimidated, and immigrant-owned shops being looted.

March and March has set a deadline of 30 June for all illegal immigrants to leave South Africa. The movement has vowed to "shut down" the country otherwise. This has sparked fears of a repeat of the June 2021 riots.

The government's justice, crime prevention and security cluster invited leaders of March and March, political parties and non-profit organisations to an urgent closed-door "high-level" meeting at the Union Buildings in Tshwane on Monday.

The cluster comprises the departments and agencies responsible for policing, home affairs, justice, correctional services, defence, social development and state security.

In a media briefing after the meeting, ministers said illegal immigration is a serious concern and the government is creating a "national action plan" to combat racism, xenophobia and related intolerance, while at the same time addressing illegal immigration.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi acknowledged public frustration over socio-economic conditions but warned against unlawful and violent conduct.

"The marches are protected. People's right to march is protected in the Constitution. The freedom of speech is protected," Kubayi said. "However, we emphasised the importance of ensuring that these marches are peaceful."

Kubayi said some protest organisations may have been infiltrated by people seeking to incite violence. She urged communities not to scapegoat immigrants for problems like unemployment or economic hardship.

Deputy Home Affairs Minister Njabulo Nzuza said it is important for other countries to deal with the issues in their own country so that migrants are not "forced" upon South Africans.

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"A person must not leave their country because they say I am hungry, I need to get a job elsewhere. People must not leave their country because they are being persecuted," he said.

After the meeting, March and March leader Sandile Dube said he had little confidence in its outcome and that no clear action plan had been presented. He insisted that the movement is only against illegal immigration. Those in the country legally should not be afraid, he said.

But in her press conference after the meeting, March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma made several demands, including that government "stop granting and processing all refugee applications". This would prohibit many people from entering the country legally.

"Our people want to take to the streets on the 30th of June 2026 if this issue is not addressed correctly," she said.