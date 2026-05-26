Nigeria: Kidnap Victims Escape As Bandits Attacks Persist in Kwara

Community leader says four abducted residents escaped from kidnappers as attacks spread across parts of Kwara amid fresh security concerns

Fresh concerns have emerged over insecurity in parts of Kwara State after four residents reportedly escaped from kidnappers operating from forests linking Isin, Ekiti and Ifelodun local government areas.

Jacob Ayanda, vice president of Isanlu Isin Development Association, described a series of attacks and abductions that occurred within the last few days across rural communities in the state.

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Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Ayanda said armed men first abducted two young men on the Isanlu Isin-Omu-Aran road earlier in the week before launching another attack near Fulani settlements along a rural corridor in Isin Local Government Area.

"On Wednesday evening, two boys were picked," Mr Ayanda said. "Then on Thursday night around 12 midnight, we got information that the bandits were sighted near a Fulani camp. Vigilantes mobilised immediately after an alarm was raised."

According to him, local vigilantes, forest guards and hunters responded to distress calls after suspected bandits invaded the area.

"Our vigilantes combined with forest guards and hunters to chase them, but they could not locate them that night," he said.

Mr Ayanda explained that the attackers later moved toward another forest route where they abducted four farmers going to their farms on Friday morning.

"They went to another route and picked those going to the farm. Four people were abducted," he said.

However, he said the victims later escaped after one of them untied the others while the kidnappers were asleep.

"The latest information is that the four people escaped. One of them woke up and untied the others," he said.

"Three of them later appeared around Iwago area in Ifelodun Local Government Area, but one person is still missing."

According to him, the missing victim may have lost direction inside the forest while trying to escape.

"They do not have phones or anything with them. We are praying he does not run into the kidnappers again," he added.

Mr Ayanda said insecurity has become recurrent across communities in Isin, Ekiti and Ifelodun local government areas despite efforts by local vigilantes and forest guards.

"I do not even know how to interpret what is happening, honestly. It has become a consistent issue," he said.

He noted that vigilante groups have continued to collaborate with government-backed forest guards, although they remain poorly equipped.

"The vigilantes are working with the forest guards set up by the government, but the challenge is that they carry only light arms," he said.

The latest incidents add to growing insecurity concerns across Kwara State, where communities have witnessed repeated kidnappings, attacks on traditional institutions and raids on security formations in recent months.

On Monday, bandits attacked Yashikira community in Baruten Local Government Area, abducting three wives and four children of the Emir of Yashikira, Umar Seriki.

The attackers reportedly invaded the community between midnight and 2 a.m., setting part of the emir's palace ablaze and attacking the police divisional headquarters in the area.

The Kwara State Police Command confirmed that at least 10 persons were abducted during the coordinated attack.

Police spokesperson Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi said the command had launched tactical operations involving the military, police, vigilantes and forest guards to rescue the victims and track down the attackers.

"The armed criminals simultaneously attacked the Yashikira Police Divisional Headquarters and the Palace of the Emir of Yashikira," the police spokesperson said in a statement.

"During the attack, part of the palace was set ablaze, while 10 people were abducted."

The attack followed several other violent incidents recorded across Kwara North and Kwara South in recent months, including the February 2026 massacre in Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area.

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Similarly, the Chairman of Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, Gabriel Awelewa, recently suspended night vigils in rural worship centres after gunmen attacked worshippers during a church vigil near Ikerin-Opin, killing three persons and abducting 15 others.

Mr Awelewa said the decision followed repeated security warnings to religious organisations operating in isolated locations.

"Faith cannot be practised at the expense of life," the council chairman said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday held another meeting with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, over the worsening security situation in the state.

According to a statement from the government, the meeting focused on strengthening security operations following recent attacks in Ekiti and Yashikira communities.

The state government also announced the deployment of additional police tactical teams to parts of the state facing renewed security threats.