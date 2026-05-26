Liberia: Traditional Chiefs Urged to Champion National Development

Deputy Minister for Local Government and Decentralization, Edward K. Mulbah, has underscored the indispensable role of traditional leaders in advancing national development and strengthening governance across Liberia.

Speaking at an intensive four-day capacity-building workshop in Sanniquellie City, Nimba County, Deputy Minister Mulbah described traditional chiefs as crucial stakeholders in Liberia's growth and urged them to take active ownership of government-led development initiatives.

The workshop, themed "Enhancing Capacity of Members of the Council of Chiefs for Effective Performance," brings together traditional leaders and chiefs from Grand Bassa, Margibi, Bong, Lofa, and Nimba Counties. The objective: to bolster local governance and support ongoing decentralization efforts.

Deputy Minister Mulbah challenged traditional chiefs to embrace national initiatives, emphasizing their responsibilities as primary citizens and custodians of peace within their communities.

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He highlighted President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's commitment to transformative development and called on chiefs to support the administration's vision.

"Our President, Joseph Nyuma Boakai, is doing a lot of good things for our country," Mulbah stated. "We, as traditional chiefs, should take ownership as citizens."

Also addressing the gathering, Mr. Joseph S. Cooper, Executive Director of the National Council of Chiefs Support Office, recalled a significant milestone from August 2024, when the Ministry of Local Government, under Minister Nyumalin, conducted a major orientation in Ganta, Nimba County.

During that session, the 2012 National Council of Chiefs and Traditional Elders was officially dissolved to comply with the Local Government Act of 2018.

Mr. Cooper explained that the current National Council of Chiefs, established after the repeal of the 2012 Act, now operates directly under the Ministry responsible for local government affairs.

The workshop aims to align the daily functions of traditional chiefs with the Government of Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development. Participants are encouraged to uphold statutory mandates, preserve Liberia's rich cultural heritage, and foster positive traditional values and institutions.

Earlier, Mr. Prince Yeah, Political Liaison Officer in the Office of Nimba County Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono, commended the Ministry of Local Government and the National Council of Chiefs Support Office for organizing the training. He reaffirmed Nimba County's commitment to supporting decentralization policies and strengthening traditional leadership structures.

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The workshop continues over the next three days, focusing on administrative efficiency, dispute resolution, and ensuring institutional alignment with national development priorities.