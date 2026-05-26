Liberia: How I Became a Licensed Teacher in California

The Minister of Education, Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, on May 15, 2026 announced the enforcement of professional licensing requirement for all teachers (K-12) in Liberia. This, according to the minister, is to implement the Education Reform Act of 2011 requiring all teachers to obtain a teaching license before entering the classroom.

The goal of the Government of Liberia is to raise the teaching profession to international standards where teachers, doctors, nurses, lawyers, engineers are license holders to ensure accountability and quality assurance.

The implementation of this licensing program will help weed out untrained and unqualified teachers from the classroom and provide a pathway for the recruitment, training and retention of 21st Century teaching force. It will also decentralize a highly structured bureaucracy created by the 1900 Public School Act.

From Untrained to Trained

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I started my teaching career as an untrained teacher at Ganta United Methodist School in Nimba County. I taught English and Social Studies for four years at the junior high level.

While teaching, I prepared myself to enter the University of Liberia by first taking the entrance exam and then completed the admission process. I studied Secondary Education-English as an in-service teacher. Instead of being sent to Nimba County for assignment, I was assigned by the Ministry of Education (George Boley as minister) to teach English at Monrovia Central High School through the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS). The ministry said there was no money in the budget at that time to employ the new graduates from Teachers College and most of us were directed to seek employment elsewhere. I was also employed by the Liberian Observer Corporation as features editor for the Daily Observer newspaper.

Following the 1985 rigged general election and the aftermath of the Thomas Quiwonkpa uprising, many politicians, student leaders, media critics perceived to be opposed to the military regime fled into exile for safety. This was how, like many other professionals, made to the United States.

California License

In California, I started the process of entering the teaching field. As a requirement for any college graduate, I had to sit for an exam - California Basic Skills Test (CBEST) in Mathematics and English. My passing results were sent to California Commission on Teacher Credentialing after which a school district could issue me an emergency credential license (renewable every year) for a substitute teaching position. At the same time, I sent my University of Liberia official transcript to the Commission and San Jose State University for evaluation.

All my credits were accepted by the Commission. I was issued a preliminary credential. The School of Education at San Jose State listed three additional courses for me to complete prior to receiving a clear teaching credential in four years - computer education, health education and children's literature.

From Substitute to Permanent Teacher

This was how I entered the classroom in California as a substitute teacher (K-12) whenever called upon early in the morning by the school district where I registered. It was similar to working for a nursing registry. I would teach in place of certificated teachers on sick leave, for those attending workshops, maternity leave or emergencies like strikes during the school year. By law, I would not teach in one class for more than 30 days since I was working on emergency credential.

Upon completion, the Commission issued me a clear credential for certificated teaching position in California, renewable every five years through the County Office of education. A live scan was also required for background check.

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With the passage of No Child Left Behind Act of 2002, another layer of requirement was added for core academic subject teachers to be "highly qualified" in their fields - ESL Certification as English teacher to better serve Asian, Hispanic and other immigrant population.

Liberia stands to transform the education system with the introduction of license program for teachers and school-based data collection that will spur evidence-based decision by the government. This was how California transformed its education system that is rated today as one of the best in the world.

About the Author:

Joe S. Kappia is a retired teacher from California. He holds a master's degree in School Administration from San Jose State University. He also holds another master's degree in Mass Communication from the same institution.