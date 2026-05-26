Nigeria: Katsina Suspends Aide Linked to 8-Year-Old's Abduction

26 May 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Aliyu-Garwa was allegedly connected to the kidnapping of an eight-year-old boy at Sardauna Estate in Katsina metropolis.

The Katsina State Government has suspended Governor Dikko Radda's Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Community Development Nura Aliyu-Garwa, who is linked to an alleged kidnapping syndicate.

Commissioner for Information and Culture, Bala Salisu-Zango, disclosed this in a statement issued to journalists on Monday in Katsina, the Katsina State capital.

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The statement said the aide was suspended from office before seeking an elective position.

According to the statement, Mr Aliyu-Garwa is among the suspects allegedly connected to the kidnapping of an eight-year-old boy at Sardauna Estate in Katsina metropolis.

The government explained that Mr Aliyu-Garwa was previously suspended for his alleged involvement in diverting empowerment materials meant for communities in Batsari Local Government Area under the state's Community Development Programme.

It added that the suspect later declared interest in contesting for a seat in the Katsina State House of Assembly to represent Batsari Constituency.

The statement recalled that the Katsina State Police Command had earlier paraded suspects linked to the kidnapping syndicate allegedly responsible for the abduction of the minor.

Governor Radda described the development as unfortunate, especially given the suspect's profile and past involvement in public service.

The governor commended the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies for their efforts in tackling insecurity and criminal activities across the state.

He also urged residents to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information on suspicious movements and activities.

(NAN)

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