Senegal: Former PM Sonko Elected as Parliament's Speaker

Présidence de la République du Mali / Page Facebook
Ousmane Sonko, premier ministre de la République du Sénégal
26 May 2026
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — Senegal's Parliament elected Ousmane Sonko as Speaker days after Sonko was fired by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who also dissolved the government after months of tensions between the former allies.

Faye went on to name senior economist Ahmadou Al Aminou as prime minister in Sonko's place.

MPs were called to a full session of the assembly today, where Sonko was reinstated as an MP and then elected as parliamentary Speaker, with opposition MPs absent.

Sonko's party, Pastef, holds a clear majority in Parliament, and his election is seen as a move that gives him a powerful platform to challenge the president.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.