Senegal: Former PM Sonko Elected as Parliament's Speaker

Cape Town — Senegal's Parliament elected Ousmane Sonko as Speaker days after Sonko was fired by President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who also dissolved the government after months of tensions between the former allies.

Faye went on to name senior economist Ahmadou Al Aminou as prime minister in Sonko's place.

MPs were called to a full session of the assembly today, where Sonko was reinstated as an MP and then elected as parliamentary Speaker, with opposition MPs absent.

Sonko's party, Pastef, holds a clear majority in Parliament, and his election is seen as a move that gives him a powerful platform to challenge the president.