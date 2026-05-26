Nigeria: Troops Eliminate Two Terrorists, Rescue Four Kidnap Victims, Foil Pipeline Attack

26 May 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigerian Army says troops have, in the last 24 hours, eliminated two terrorists, rescued four kidnapped victims and foiled pipeline attacks in a series of coordinated military operations across Taraba, Kogi and Rivers.

This is contained in operational updates made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the reports, troops of 93 Battalion deployed at Akate in Donga Local Government Area of Taraba engaged suspected terrorists in a forested area, killing two of them.

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According to the report, items recovered from the scene include an AK-47 rifle, ammunition, magazines, mobile phones and other personal effects.

In Kogi, it said the troops of 21 Battalion, in collaboration with vigilantes, rescued four kidnapped passengers along the Anyigba-Itobe road in Ofu Local Government Area.

It added that the victims were reportedly abandoned by their captors while attempting to cross a seasonal stream due to sustained pressure from advancing troops.

According to the military, efforts are ongoing to rescue other victims still in captivity.

The report said that troops of 12 Brigade successfully repelled an ambush along the Kabba-Okene road while withdrawing from an earlier operation, forcing the assailants to flee with gunshot wounds.

"Meanwhile, in Rivers, troops of five battalions, acting on credible intelligence, foiled an attempt by suspected vandals to detonate a crude oil pipeline in Ahoada West Local Government Area.

"The swift response of the troops disrupted the operation before it could be executed, with the suspects fleeing the scene," it said.

The military said the operations highlighted ongoing efforts to tackle insecurity and safeguard critical national infrastructure across the country. (NAN)

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